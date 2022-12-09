The Baltimore Orioles, after a putrid past few seasons, appear to be coming into their own as a plethora of young prospects, led by Adley Rutschman begin to break through into the majors. Thus, Baltimore entered the offseason looking to plug the biggest hole in their roster – their pitching. They have targeted Noah Syndergaard as a result; however, Syndergaard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting the need for the Orioles to look at other options.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO