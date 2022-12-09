Read full article on original website
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition
The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
RUMOR: Michael Wacha piques Orioles’ interest amid Noah Syndergaard deal
The Baltimore Orioles, after a putrid past few seasons, appear to be coming into their own as a plethora of young prospects, led by Adley Rutschman begin to break through into the majors. Thus, Baltimore entered the offseason looking to plug the biggest hole in their roster – their pitching. They have targeted Noah Syndergaard as a result; however, Syndergaard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, prompting the need for the Orioles to look at other options.
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays linked to another All-Star SP after Chris Bassitt deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in Chicago White Sox starting right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto in MLB free agency two weeks after he changed his Twitter profile picture to a throwback Cincinnati Reds photo, sources told Sportsnet Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith. Johnny Cueto posted an 8-10 MLB record in 25 games played and […] The post Blue Jays linked to another All-Star SP after Chris Bassitt deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger sends farewell message to Dodgers after signing for Cubs
Cody Bellinger joined the Chicago Cubs in free agency, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers after agreeing to the one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Northsiders. After making his free-agency decision, Bellinger took to Instagram with an emotional address to the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles, while getting Cubs fans excited for what’s to come.
Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to cap off their free agency spending-spree by adding extra offense. According to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with OF Michael Conforto and/or former Boston Red Sox All-Star OF/DH JD Martinez. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to an uncertain […] The post Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers […] The post RUMOR: Cubs emerge as favorites in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Cardinals are likely out on Carlos Rodon in free agency
Carlos Rodon is still without a team, but it’s just a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. That being said, it doesn’t appear that the St. Louis Cardinals could be that team, with sources of Kate Woo of The Athletic saying that the pitcher is likely no longer on the radar of the Cards.
Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade
The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat
It was well known that each of the premier shortstops in free agency, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson, were in line for big contracts this offseason. However, Carlos Correa’s recent 13-year, $350M dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants bodes extremely well for Dansby Swanson based on a specific statistic, per […] The post Dansby Swanson set for massive payday based on this Carlos Correa stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ref hits Tom Thibodeau with death stare for interrupting challenge ruling
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got a hilarious death stare from an NBA referee while challenging a call during Wednesdaynight’s game between his team and the Chicago Bulls. While challenging a call late in the fourth quarter, Thibodeau could be seen mouthing off near the game officials’ table and his actions became too much of a distraction for referee James Williams, who then told the Knicks coach to stop.
Tigers add much needed middle rotation starter on one-year contract
Michael Lorenzen is taking his talents to the Detroit Tigers, league sources tell MLB insider Robert Murray. Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sourves familiar with the deal. Sources of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also confirm that Lorenzen’s deal with the Tigers […] The post Tigers add much needed middle rotation starter on one-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard turned down more money, longer contract for Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal. Apparently, however, he could have earned more and gotten a longer contract. The free agent pitcher inked a $13 million deal to return to LA, this time with the Dodgers. While it is considered the franchise’s first real free agency splash, it isn’t […] The post Noah Syndergaard turned down more money, longer contract for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go
William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Dodgers must trade for Braves’ Max Fried
A report recently surfaced stating that the Atlanta Braves could look into trading ace Max Fried. Dealing away a Cy Young candidate as a contending team is a rare course of action. But with uncertainties surrounding his future in Atlanta, the Braves could look to maximize his current value. And the Los Angeles Dodgers profile as a quality suitor for Max Fried.
Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers
The Atlanta Braves made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring veteran catcher Sean Murphy in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news of the trade. Passan indicates that Murphy will be joining the Braves, while William Contreras is on the move to the Milwaukee […] The post Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short
Following the departure of starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, the Yankees are still looking to plug a huge gap in their rotation. After all, Taillon logged 177.1 innings for New York, the second-most in the team behind only ace Gerrit Cole. While Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino (returning from a severe injury) are still in […] The post Ex-Yankees pitcher eyed as backup if Carlos Rodon chase falls short appeared first on ClutchPoints.
