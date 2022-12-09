Read full article on original website
Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023. The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.
Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins. EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side. LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.
Good Day Good Dog: Hugo!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This precious guy is Hugo, named after the author of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. A Good Samaritan reached out to us after a neighbor gave her this puppy. The “breeder” said he was trash & no one would want him.
Texas suspends Chris Beard indefinitely in wake of arrest
Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations he’d elevate his alma mater to the same elite level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
Lubbock first responder in serious accident; family says they are in need of community support
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday. Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth. Now, on day 11 in […]
Lubbock community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday. The current Mississippi State head coach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care unresponsive. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.
Breezy today ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a cold front approaches our winds will pick up! Our weather will remain fairly quiet throughout the week and we will stay dry. Today will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up tp 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures around 30. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts may get up to 25 mph.
Avenue P reopened after overnight fire, LFR says
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 34th Street. A portion of Avenue P. from 34th to 36th Street was closed, then reopened once the fire was extinguished, LFR said. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was...
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
2 dead in crash south of Post
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street. LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe. LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian...
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
Cold nights and chilly days into Christmas Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is the last week of Fall and our area temperatures will certainly reflect that as the Winter Solstice and Christmas approach. It was a cold start to the day. Lows were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the central and western KCBD viewing area - and 20s and 30s off the Caprock - the eastern viewing area.
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD received the call to assist with closing off the intersection at 3:07 p.m. According to LPD, no injuries...
