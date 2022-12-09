ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

3 Arrested Including Parents in 4-Year-Old’s Death

GASTON CO., N.C. — First responders were called at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the Twin Oaks Mobile Home park in Gastonia where they found a child with a gunshot wound. Police said they took life-saving measures, but medics declared the child deceased at the scene. Through the course...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery

WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
WINGATE, NC
qcnews.com

Wingate Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

WINGATE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the American Bank in Wingate on US Hwy 74 E. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
WINGATE, NC
qcnews.com

WMBF

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
WCNC

CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

Deputies: Drone delivering contraband to correctional facility; two arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested two men after reports of a drone flying contraband into the Evans Correctional Institution. On Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Lindsay Park around 8 p.m., located in front of the prison on the other side of Highway 9, to check the area for a suspicious vehicle as reported by officers from the facility.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Beloved Custodian with York School District Passes Away

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One leaders say with heavy hearts on this Wednesday, Al Palmer, a custodian at York Comprehensive High School passed way this morning where at the campus. According to school district leaders, the death occurred out of sight of students and staff,...
Queen City News

Charlotte man sentenced for illegally selling machine guns, ghost guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
