actionnews5.com
‘Heartbreaking’: 4-year-old shot, killed after finding gun; family members arrested
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting where a 4-year-old child was shot and killed on Tuesday. Gaston County police report the child died of a gunshot wound after the boy’s mother, father, and another relative living at the home failed to secure a gun properly.
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
2 arrested after young girl dies from ‘probable drug overdose’ in North Carolina
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City for an unconscious patient.
wccbcharlotte.com
Wingate University no longer on lockdown after nearby bank robbery
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University's main campus was on lockdown, the campus alert system announced midday Tuesday. Law enforcement is investigating a robbery at a nearby bank. "Please go inside and close windows and doors," the message warned. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bank...
qcnews.com
Pair of suspects arrested during suspected fraudulent fridge sale, Union County deputies say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested by the Union County Sheriff's Office after deputies said one was scamming people out of money with the promise of a refrigerator, while the other had sex offender registry violations. According to a post shared on Facebook, deputies were alerted to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wingate Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect
WINGATE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the American Bank in Wingate on US Hwy 74 E. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
qcnews.com
WMBF
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD investigating northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced. CMPD responded to a 911 call for a person on the ground near the intersection of Dalphon Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road, near the Back Creek Greenway, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WMBF
Deputies: Drone delivering contraband to correctional facility; two arrested
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies arrested two men after reports of a drone flying contraband into the Evans Correctional Institution. On Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Lindsay Park around 8 p.m., located in front of the prison on the other side of Highway 9, to check the area for a suspicious vehicle as reported by officers from the facility.
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
cn2.com
Beloved Custodian with York School District Passes Away
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One leaders say with heavy hearts on this Wednesday, Al Palmer, a custodian at York Comprehensive High School passed way this morning where at the campus. According to school district leaders, the death occurred out of sight of students and staff,...
Charlotte man sentenced for illegally selling machine guns, ghost guns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and […]
