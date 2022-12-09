Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
wcbu.org
14-year-old charged as adult in alleged theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
McLean County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy as an adult in connection with the theft of 25 guns from a Bloomington gun store last year. One of the weapons was linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Peoria in 2021. The 14-year-old who was arrested is from...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile arrested following Sunday afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested following a shots fired call in South Peoria Sunday afternoon. Peoria Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in before 2:30 P.M. on West Antoinette inbetween Western and Madison Park Terrace, with officers seeing the alleged gunman flee on foot. A car...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
1027superhits.com
Woman shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was hurt after she was shot in South Peoria Monday afternoon. Peoria Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Ann and Oregon Streets. A female was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, later located near Adams and Maple. The injuries...
starvedrock.media
Rutland Ex-Con Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges
Convicted felons aren't supposed to have a single gun around let alone an arsenal of firearms. Officers on Sunday converged on the Rutland home of 42-year-old David Allen Mays. Inside they allegedly found a shotgun, an AKS 762 rifle, an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor. The search came a day after Mays was tracked down in Woodford County and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.
25newsnow.com
Pedestrian hit Monday evening in Peoria in ‘critical condition’; crash is not being investigated as hit & run
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle around 6:45 Monday night. Peoria Police said Jesse Hardin was “struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near the intersection of Wisconsin and McClure near the 900 block of East McClure.
Central Illinois Proud
Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
Central Illinois Proud
Have you seen me? Runaway teen missing for over a month
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
wdbr.com
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
wjbc.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON – A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the biggest, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve during Friday’s court hearing.
wjbc.com
1 dead after single-car crash in southeast Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has released the name of the fatal crash victim from Friday evening in Bloomington. The victim was 19-year-old Rowan B. Rumley of Bloomington. The autopsy indicates that Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries after hitting a concrete barrier with his car. The crash...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man for Peoria’s 17th homicide, also faces charges in other cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from September, and also faces charges in three other cases. Peoria Police say Domonicue Linwood, 24, faces charges in one case of First-Degree Murder, and counts in other cases ranging from Armed Robbery to Home Invasion.
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County woman wanted for attempted murder
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant to contact them immediately, as she is wanted for attempted murder. According to a press release sent Friday, Sturdivant is wanted in relation to...
KWQC
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
