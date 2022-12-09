Read full article on original website
Galion falls to Lucas
GALION- The Galion Tigers took on the Lucas Cubs on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Despite a hard fought effort, the Tigers fell to the Cubs with a score of 74-53. Galion’s record currently stands at 2-3 as they will take on the Ontario Warriors at home on Friday, Dec. 16.
City of Galion continues union, budget talks
GALION — The City of Galion took a look ahead at the upcoming 2023 city budget during a recent council meeting. City Council members met for a special session on Nov. 29 to go over some items. The second reading of the Union Agreement – IAFF-AFL-CIO took place.
Galion students recognized, two staff members to retire
GALION — Galion City Schools held their November Board of Education Meeting back on Nov. 15. Multiple students were recognized, and the retirement for teachers was brought up to be recognized at the end of the year. Kendrick Howell (1st grade), Masyn McDaniel (5th grade), Mya Salone (7th grade),...
