High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO