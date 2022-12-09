ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

luxury-houses.net

A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada

263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Now Offers Pediatric Inpatient Care

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit. The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases. The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more. The pediatric unit is located...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday

Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City

High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno

The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food Network winner hosting Christmas cookie sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend. “I plan to make 60 dozen cookies,” said Cota-Montgomery. She is renown for her artistic decorating, which won her the Christmas Cookie Challenge last...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center

--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
omahanews.net

Jeans retrieved from 1857 shipwreck sell for $114k

RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, described as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world, have sold for $114,000 at auction. According to Holabird Western American Collections, the white miner's pants with a...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno's NAMI Offers Mental Health Support During the Holidays

Staying merry and bright isn't always easy during the holidays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada says it sees an increase in calls for mental health help this time of year. “We all build up these holidays to be a really big deal, and for other people, that’s...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In

It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
RENO, NV
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
RENO, NV

