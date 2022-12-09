Read full article on original website
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Support local craft brewers and the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation at Tour de Brews
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to Reno’s Brewery District Saturday, Dec. 17 for Jingle Brews presented by Tour de Brews. Will Truce the Co-Owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company and Cheyenne Walker from the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this year’s event is benefiting the non-profit.
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center Now Offers Pediatric Inpatient Care
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit. The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases. The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more. The pediatric unit is located...
Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City
High Above the Hills: Hang Gliding from Carson City. If you’ve ever been out and about in Carson City on a clear weekday morning, you’ve likely seen all sorts of small aircraft buzzing about. In the summer of this year, I had made a morning routine of hiking with my dogs on the west side of town before digging into my day, and I noticed that like clockwork at 9am, two aircraft I’d never seen before would fly overhead. They appeared to have wheels with two seats each, and a kite that you’d see on a hang glider. There was almost always one yellow one and one green one flying over the trail and toward Lake Tahoe together. After about a week of seeing them glide overhead I finally resolved that I had to know if this was an experience I could have for myself.
Empowerment Center opens new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno
The Empowerment Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sober living environment apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday. The Marvel Apartments located at 1555 Marvel Way are aimed to help people get back on their feet and is the first of its kind in Nevada, modeled after affordable, recovery-focused housing projects in other states.
Food Network winner hosting Christmas cookie sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend. “I plan to make 60 dozen cookies,” said Cota-Montgomery. She is renown for her artistic decorating, which won her the Christmas Cookie Challenge last...
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RTC finishes first phase of Sparks Blvd project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday morning that it has completed Phase 1 of a project on Sparks Blvd. The first phase, which finished three months ahead of schedule, has added roadway capacity, increased safety and accessibility, and widened Sparks Blvd between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. Construction was...
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
Douglas County Closes Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
--- Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open...
Jeans retrieved from 1857 shipwreck sell for $114k
RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, described as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world, have sold for $114,000 at auction. According to Holabird Western American Collections, the white miner's pants with a...
Reno's NAMI Offers Mental Health Support During the Holidays
Staying merry and bright isn't always easy during the holidays. The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Nevada says it sees an increase in calls for mental health help this time of year. “We all build up these holidays to be a really big deal, and for other people, that’s...
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to...
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
National Weather Service shares what is predicted this winter season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve seen a nice amount of snow reach our valley and the Sierras, and pretty early on, but what does that mean for this winter?. The National Weather Service shares anything can still go and it’s too early to tell. They did share this is the third straight year of a weak La Niña, which refers to the cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. But this early snowpack is a good sign. The hope is to not see a repeat of last year’s dry January.
