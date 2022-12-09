ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8EXa_0jdAMZxi00

Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week.

According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed a victim at the Heights of Southfield apartments on Lahser where he approached the victim, told him to take off his clothes and put the items on the ground.

Then, the suspect took his belt, $20 in cash and the keyfob to the victim's car, which the suspect then fled in.

Police say the suspect then went to a Dunkin' Donuts on Telegraph and placed an order. When the clerk opened the drawer, he pulled out a gun and demanded all the money.

About an hour later, police saw the vehicle and begin chasing it. He fled at a high rate of speed, and officers tried to use a pit maneuver but the suspect got out of it.

The pursuit continued into Detroit where officers were able to crash into the vehicle and then arrest the suspect. Speeds were in excess of 100 mph, police say.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect wearing the same clothing he was arrested in, and inside the car they found a gun and several hundred dollars worth of cash and the victim's clothing.

The suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding, two counts of armed robbery, one count of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Hazel Park workplace murder suspect to stand trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker in Hazel Park has been order to stand trial for second-degree murder and related charges. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 26, of Sterling Heights is charged the fatal shooting of Raphael Scott-French, 27, of Clinton Township on Oct. 21. Hazel Park 43rd District Judge...
HAZEL PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for suspect, person of interest in fatal shooting of 34-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Detroit.Police say at about 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 19, the suspect fired shots outside of the Third Street Bar, fatally wounding the victim.The male suspect is described as having a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a "New York" jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath. Police are also searching for a female person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting.Anyone who recognizes the two people is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating critical shooting

FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
FLINT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Two killed in US-23 crash near Brighton

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on US-23 near Brighton. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells GIGO News that they were called out to a crossover crash on US-23, south of Lee Road, at 9:28 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that a semi tractor-trailer...
BRIGHTON, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy