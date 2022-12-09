Read full article on original website
Former Smith County constable convicted of theft gets probation
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the sentence. Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to five years' probation for stealing while serving an eviction notice at a Tyler home last year. Jurors reached the verdict Monday on...
Remains found in Panola County identified as those of Lauren Thompson who's been missing since 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office has identified skeletal remains as a woman who's been missing since 2019. The remains located are those of Lauren Thompson, who disappeared nearly four years ago. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton says the remains were identified through dental records. Thompson...
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public...
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend with a baseball bat, "almost killing her." Robert Buchanan, also known as Robert Crayton, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch
ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
Man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy gets indicted on second charge
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 2022. A Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated is facing an additional charge, according to court records. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who has already been charged with...
Prosecution rests its case in trial of suspended Smith County constable; defense presents evidence
TYLER, Texas — A Texas Ranger said he believed suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was in on the alleged theft that was captured on video in January last year. The prosecution rested its case in the trial Wednesday, and the defense presented evidence and witnesses. Testimony...
Harleton man accused of fatal stabbing in Harrison County indicted on murder, arson
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in September 2022. A Harleton man was recently indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with the stabbing death of an Avinger man in September. Canton Echols, 33, was arrested after Blake Edward Reddock's body was found on...
Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services. In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders. H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on...
Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash
KILGORE, Texas — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of...
4 students receiving treatment following Tyler ISD bus crash on Loop 323, Lion Lane
TYLER, Texas — Four students are getting monitored and receiving treatment for injuries after a Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon. According to Tyler police, the bus was involved in a crash at the Northwest Loop 323 and Lion Lane. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer...
Longview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack says he was admitted into a Tyler intensive care unit this past week after an MRI showed he had a "small brain bleed," and he is expecting to be released soon "and will resume all my normal activities at that time." Mack...
LIVE BLOG: Alleged victim testifies in trial of suspended Smith County constable accused of theft
TYLER, Texas — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing from a Tyler resident while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant in November 2021...
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a semi truck rollover near the 259 business exit on on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has advised drivers to expect delays and the presence of emergency vehicles. Drivers are also being asked to seek alternate routes.
Trial begins for former Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Testimony is expected in the trial of former Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who is accused of theft. On Monday, the court finalized preparations, clarified what evidence and arguments will be used and began jury selection. Body cam footage allegedly shows Traylor-Harris and two other...
Timber damage in East Texas estimated at $13M
TEXAS, USA — According to Texas A&M Forest Service, tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber that was worth an estimated $13 million. The storms tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 and resulted in seven tornadoes. Five of those impacted timberlands in Bowie, Cass, Henderson, Morris and Red River counties, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service assessment of the damage.
Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home. Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022
Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year. Remains of Rosemary Rodriguez found in Gregg County. Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications. FEBRUARY 8, 2022. East Texas star basketball player dies after collapsing on court. APRIL 18, 2022. Athens community shows appreciation...
