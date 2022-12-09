ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Former Smith County constable convicted of theft gets probation

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the sentence. Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to five years' probation for stealing while serving an eviction notice at a Tyler home last year. Jurors reached the verdict Monday on...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend with a baseball bat, "almost killing her." Robert Buchanan, also known as Robert Crayton, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch

ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash

KILGORE, Texas — A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a semi truck rollover near the 259 business exit on on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has advised drivers to expect delays and the presence of emergency vehicles. Drivers are also being asked to seek alternate routes.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Timber damage in East Texas estimated at $13M

TEXAS, USA — According to Texas A&M Forest Service, tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber that was worth an estimated $13 million. The storms tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 and resulted in seven tornadoes. Five of those impacted timberlands in Bowie, Cass, Henderson, Morris and Red River counties, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service assessment of the damage.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19's top 19 stories of 2022

Here's a list of the top 19 stories you clicked on this year. Remains of Rosemary Rodriguez found in Gregg County. Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications. FEBRUARY 8, 2022. East Texas star basketball player dies after collapsing on court. APRIL 18, 2022. Athens community shows appreciation...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy