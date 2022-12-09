ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

One dead following early morning crash in Warren County

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office , deputies were dispatched to a collision with injuries in the 5000 block of Browning Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

Officials said the operator of the vehicle called 911 to report they had been in a crash and were experiencing shoulder and chest pain. After first responders removed the victim from the vehicle, the operator gave a statement about the incident.

Pedestrian dies from injuries after Nov. 30 hit-and-run in Nashville

According to authorities, the operator had been traveling toward Bowling Green along Browning Road when they lost control of the vehicle, the tires went off the roadway, and the vehicle traveled a short distance in the ditch before it exited the road. Then, the vehicle dropped off an embankment and landed on its side, with the cab collapsing after being pushed into a tree.

The sheriff’s office reported that the operator was brought to a medical center, but they were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Search for driver in hit-and-run crash in Nashville

Officials said they will release the victim’s identity after notifying next of kin.

​Bowling Green Medical Center EMS, the Browning Fire Department, the Bowling Green Fire Department, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and JT Towing reportedly helped Warren County deputies respond to this incident.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

