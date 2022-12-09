ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

ocolly.com

Hello Wisconsin!: A look at the Badgers' quarterback situation

The Badgers and Cowboys enter the postseason with similar situations in their quarterback rooms. Just as four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal, Wisconsin’s three-year starter Graham Mertz announced his decision to transfer ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, as well. Mertz appeared in 34 career games,...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati

Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Head Coach Greg Gard Has New Nickname For Team

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is certainly off to a great start to the season. Big Ten play has subsequently started off well with a win versus ranked Maryland and a thrilling overtime victory at Iowa. One thing has been consistent across all the games. All of them are coming down to the wire. The Badgers have been playing in one-possession games all season. After tonight’s nail-biting win, head coach Greg Gard has a new nickname for the team, “Team Drama”.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Extends Offer To In-State RB

The first priority for new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is recruiting. The Badgers are trying to rebuild their 2023 class after many have left due to the coaching change. The early conversations seem to be going well with many recruits receiving offers. Wisconsin has extended an offer to in-state RB Wynn Stang.
MADISON, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI

