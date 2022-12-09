Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Luke Fickell will change everything you know and love about Wisconsin football -- in a good way
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We’ve spoken often of late on paradigm changes in college football, things moving from what they were to what we couldn’t possibly imagine. Welcome to the end of life as we know it in...
Wisconsin earns a commitment from 2023 tight end Tucker Ashcraft
The Wisconsin Badgers stay hot on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from three-star tight end Tucker Ashcraft out of Seattle, Washington.
ocolly.com
Hello Wisconsin!: A look at the Badgers' quarterback situation
The Badgers and Cowboys enter the postseason with similar situations in their quarterback rooms. Just as four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal, Wisconsin’s three-year starter Graham Mertz announced his decision to transfer ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, as well. Mertz appeared in 34 career games,...
Wisconsin lands a commitment from four-star safety Braedyn Moore
The Wisconsin Badgers add a talented athlete out of Ohio to their 2023 recruiting class.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Flips 4-Star Athlete From Cincinnati
Luke Fickell was expected to bring over some former recruits from Cincinnati. The new Wisconsin Badgers head coach flipped a three-star cornerback Monday afternoon. Soon after, another former Cincinnati recruit announced they were coming to Madison. According to Braedyn Moore’s Twitter account, the safety is committed to Wisconsin. According...
No. 22 Wisconsin — ‘Team Drama’ — takes on Lehigh
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard might have come up with a new slogan for his team Sunday. Following a 78-75 overtime
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
wisportsheroics.com
Head Coach Greg Gard Has New Nickname For Team
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team is certainly off to a great start to the season. Big Ten play has subsequently started off well with a win versus ranked Maryland and a thrilling overtime victory at Iowa. One thing has been consistent across all the games. All of them are coming down to the wire. The Badgers have been playing in one-possession games all season. After tonight’s nail-biting win, head coach Greg Gard has a new nickname for the team, “Team Drama”.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Extends Offer To In-State RB
The first priority for new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is recruiting. The Badgers are trying to rebuild their 2023 class after many have left due to the coaching change. The early conversations seem to be going well with many recruits receiving offers. Wisconsin has extended an offer to in-state RB Wynn Stang.
Wisconsin adds Davion Thomas of Racine (Wis.) as a preferred walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers land a walk-on commitment from wide receiver Davion Thomas of Saint Catherine's High School.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wisconsin beat the...
discoverwisconsin.com
The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail
Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
