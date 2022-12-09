Read full article on original website
Suspect fired gun at vehicle, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year. Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say. Shortly...
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
KCJJ
IC Police say Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff UPDATE
Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release and arrest reports, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot at approximately 2pm Monday. Information received by police from a third party indicated a man was armed and trying to take his wife by bus to Chicago against her will. The couple’s three children, an infant, a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old, were also present.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect
Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot
An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with assault after downtown incident
A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
Woman accused of hoarding 198 collies faces additional animal abuse charges
ALEDO, Ill. — The Sherrard woman arrested back in August after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home faces additional animal abuse charges, according to online court records. Karen Plambeck, 59, faces 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She originally faced five counts after the massive rescue...
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
WQAD
Rock Island police searching for suspects in theft of bald eagle statue
The pair were recorded using a drill to steal a bald eagle statue off of a Rock Island porch. They were also seen with a blue Dodge Caravan with no front plate.
KCJJ
West Liberty man pulled over by ICPD while on a “munchie” run arrested after 16-year-olds and marijuana found inside his car
A West Liberty man pulled over by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning while on a self-proclaimed “munchie” run has been arrested after several teenagers and marijuana were reportedly found inside his vehicle. Officers say they observed a 2008 Chevy Equinox heading the wrong way on Market Street...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Neponset man's wild ride ends in multiple charges
Cole Carlson, 24, Neponset, was charged with multiple offenses last week after he took Kewanee police on a vehicular pursuit.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A police pursuit following a reported hit and run has led to multiple charges against a Neponset man.
KCJJ
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
