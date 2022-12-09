Read full article on original website
Gov. Mills reminds Mainers of health care enrollment deadline
AUGUSTA — Gov. Mills is urging Mainers who lack affordable health care to sign up for coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace before Thursday’s deadline. Thursday is the last day to enroll to avoid a gap in coverage in 2023. Those who sign up by midnight...
Fire Chief Stepping Down
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A local fire chief has decided to step down from his position to make way for the next generation. After 38 years serving as the fire chief for Dover-Foxcroft, Joe Guyotte is steeping down. “It’s been a good run. It has. It’s been rewarding,” says Guyotte....
Castine community rallies around Maine Maritime students
CASTINE — Flags were at half staff today at Maine Maritime Academy after four students were killed early Sunday morning in a car crash on Route 166 in Castine. Students of the Maine Maritime community were back at the scene of the incident showing their respects to Luke Simpson, Chase Fossett, Brian Kenealy and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, adding to the memorial laid at the place they lost their lives.
Sara Yasner receives Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy award
BANGOR — The Bangor Area Recovery Network announced Sara Yasner as this year’s winner of the Jean Baker Recovery Advocacy award. Yasner works as the Overdose Response Team Coordinator at Bangor Public Health and Community Services. She’s helped secure funding and build the recovery coaching program at BARN....
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
A beloved grocer announces upcoming closure
FREEDOM — Owners of the only community grocery store in freedom have announced an upcoming closure. According to a recent Facebook announcement Freedom General Store will be closed for business following the current 50% off safe to eliminate inventory. Residents expressed their gratitude for the store consistent low prices...
Bangor Rotary Club puts on community lighting contest
BANGOR — Community members are showcasing their holiday cheer with some impressive light displays. The Bangor Rotary Club is hosting a community lighting contest throughout towns and cities in the Greater Bangor Area. People are encouraged to view the light displays on homes and organizations, and then vote for...
Christmas tree prices increase significantly this year
BANGOR — Time is running out if you are still looking to get your Christmas tree with the holiday right around the corner. And if you already purchased a tree, you may have noticed the prices are up significantly from last year.. Sprague’s Nursery and Garden Center’s general manager...
Vet Tech Scholarship honors former UMA student
BANGOR–There’s a new scholarship available for students studying to be a vet tech at the UMA Bangor campus. The scholarship is in memory of former student, Allyson Aucoin of Brewer, who passed in November from cancer. “I’m so happy she found her passion. Unfortunately she didn’t get to...
Last Standpipe Tour Of 2022
BANGOR — A Bangor landmark opened its doors for the final time this year. Bangor Water held its last tour for 2022 at the Thomas Hill Standpipe. Tours took place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving visitors the opportunity to hike up the stairs and take in an amazing view.
Fatal Student Crash
CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy held a vigil to remember the four students that lost their lives in Saturday’s devastating crash. Communities all along New England are mourning the loss of four Maine Maritime Academy students. Police confirm Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron all...
Husson Art walk highlights student projects in various mediums
BANGOR — The work of Husson art students was on full display — as they celebrated with their end-of-the-semester art walk, which spanned eight different venues across the campus. The walk featured numerous works including painting, photography, digital designs, mixed media, art books and bookmaking, and two topography...
Police investigate car partially in Penobscot River
BANGOR- Bangor police are investigating a crash that happened early this morning. Sgt. Jason McAmbley said just about 2:30 a.m. Bangor Police responded to an accident on State Street near Cascade Park. The vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire. McAmbley said when first responders...
Maine women’s hoops readies for conference schedule
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball are no strangers to bumps in the road this year. They’re 4-7 heading into conference play, but while playing the 42nd toughest schedule in the country. “We didn’t see the results necessarily in wins and losses, but it’s not like we’re playing...
Christopher named America East Rookie of the Week after 26 points in Sunday’s win
ORONO – Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher was recognized as the America East Rookie of the Week on Monday after pouring in 26 points on seven threes in Sunday’s win over Army. Christopher was a huge piece of the Black Bear’s offense, as Maine put up 88 points without...
Nokomis wins defensive battle in season opener in Bangor, 39-26
BANGOR – It was a defensive battle, but a 23-point second half for Nokomis was key in their 39-26 victory over Bangor on Tuesday night. The Warriors led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Rams defense really stalled them in the second, allowing just four points. Nokomis entered the half with a 16-10 lead, but outscored Bangor 23-16 in the final 16 minutes to start the year 1-0.
Brewer dominant over Messalonskee, improves to 2-0
BREWER – It was all coming up ‘Brewer’ in their home opener Tuesday night, taking an 81-45 victory over Messalonskee to improve to 2-0 on the year. The Witches took a 19-point lead into the half, and nearly doubled that in the second. With the win, their average margin of victory is now 31.5 for their two games.
