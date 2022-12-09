Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Eagles receive good news about Reed Blankenship’s injury, other updates
Here’s a serious question. We’ve never played on the surface at Veterans Stadium or MetLife Stadium, but we have serious concerns about whether or not the New York Giants’ home field is somewhere we want to keep seeing our Philadelphia Eagles play. Sure, they didn’t stretch some thin turf across a block of concrete, as with The Vet, but we’d be willing to state that the field at MetLife is just as bad. Philly won in Week 14, but the win was costly.
It’s time to point out the obvious: Kyle Shanahan’s QBs are cursed
Yet another San Francisco 49ers quarterback is dealing with an injury, this time being Brock Purdy. San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks have been hit hard by injuries this season. First, 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 2. That paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim his starting job, but in Week 12, he suffered a broken foot, and could be out until the playoffs. That led to “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy to step up, and he has tremendously, leading the 49ers to wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Eagles officially announce signing of two veterans, subsequent roster cuts
Well, this just confirms what we’ve known for almost 24 hours in one instance and about 16 in another. We learned of Anthony Harris‘ visit on Tuesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to sign both he and former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern at around dinner time. Philly announced their addition to the practice squad on Wednesday shortly after much of the East Coast breaks for lunch.
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Tyler Herro seals the deal as Miami Heat get by Thunder in OKC, 110-108
The Miami Heat would be playing the second game of a road trip on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City and facing off against the Thunder, they’d be without their best player in Jimmy Butler. With Butler doing much of the closing in their last game, a win over the...
Michigan State football makes final three for 2023 3-star WR Jaelen Smith
There has been a lot of talk lately about Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. It looks like business is going to continue to pick up there, as the Spartans got one step closer to landing a 3-star wide receiver in Jaelen Smith, who listed the Spartans in his top-3 on Wednesday.
FanSided
300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0