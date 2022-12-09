Read full article on original website
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Early Reactions: James Cameron Has Done it Again
Few sequels come with more question marks — or higher stakes — than “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s sequel comes 13 years after the original “Avatar” became the highest movie of all time (a record that has since been broken), and many have wondered if anyone still cares about what happens on the planet Pandora. To make his sequel, which is primarily set in the oceans of Pandora, Cameron had to spend years developing new technology that would allow him to film motion capture sequences under water. The high costs of doing that inflated the film’s budget to the...
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
digitalspy.com
James Cameron wanted Avatar 2 to have "real stakes" unlike superhero movies
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next week and like producer Jon Landau has been teasing, the sequel is bringing the emotion as well as the spectacle. If everything goes to plan, the sequel is just the first of four movies that tell the story of the Sully family following the events of the first movie. And just because there's more movies coming, don't expect there not to be some surprises.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn calls Superman “biggest priority” in DCEU
The hierarchy of power at DC Studios is changing. James Gunn, who is known for heading the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy of Marvel movies in the MCU, recently dove into the world of DC with action movie The Suicide Squad and TV series Peacemaker. Now, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set to wrap up his work on Marvel superhero movies, the acclaimed director was snatched up by Warner Bros to head their newly-restructured DC Studios.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
thedigitalfix.com
Every Spider-Man in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer
Just when Miles Morales thought he was getting to grips with being Spider-Man, Sony have gone and dropped a new trailer for Spider-Verse 2 and introduced a lot of competition. It seems that the new animated movie will have Miles going up against a literal army of interdimensional Wallcrawlers led by Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise gave Top Gun 2 star the best advice on filming the ending
Nobody was rooting for the success of Top Gun 2 quite like Tom Cruise, and it turns out he had brilliant advice to offer the rest of the Top Gun cast along the way. Glen Powell, who played Hangman in the action movie, has revealed how Cruise gave him excellent guidance when it came to sticking the landing for the film’s big finale.
thedigitalfix.com
Patty Jenkins confirms her Star Wars movie is still happening
Patty Jenkins’ upcoming film slate is a hot topic right now, after it was revealed plans for a Wonder Woman 3 in the DCEU were on ice. Now, the filmmaker herself has commented on the matter, and inadvertently gave Star Wars movie fans some good news. After the fairly...
thedigitalfix.com
One of Christopher Nolan’s best movies is now streaming on Shudder UK
Christopher Nolan is currently busy tackling the atomic bomb, nuclear war, and a cast of thousands in his forthcoming epic Oppenheimer. But over twenty years ago, Nolan made a huge impression and fully broke into Hollywood as a respected writer-director with his sophomore feature – Memento. And it’s now available on Shudder UK.
thedigitalfix.com
Iron Man is the first Marvel movie to be honoured by congress
The National Film Registry is a selection of movies chosen by the Library of Congress for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the US nation’s film heritage. There are only 850 films in the registry, spanning 120 years, from 1891 to 2011. And one of the new selections made in 2022 is the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man (2008).
