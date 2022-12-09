ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Donates To Hoops & Homework

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework founder Herb Chasan was the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast on Sunday, December 11. The organization just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Hoops & Homework offers academic and enrichment services to youth ages 5 – 14 residing around the Beaver and Waverly Street areas in South Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Taste of MetroWest Returns in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – The Taste of MetroWest will return in 2023. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce event was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are available now at $40...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natalice Mendes, 61

MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lopez New Executive Director at Hoops & Homework

FRAMINGHAM – The Board of Hoops and Homework, a neighborhood-based after-school program, has appointed Kevin Lopez to lead the organization as the Executive Director. Lopez has served as the organization’s Program Director for the past 18 months. A native of Framingham, Lopez has worked over the last decade...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest

ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Caroling at Historic Village Hall

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest teamed up again this season for some a caroling sing-a-long at Historic Village Hall. The event attracted scores of individuals on a snowy Sunday afternoon. The History Center was serving hot cocoa and cookies. New Framingham History Center Director...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer

NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy