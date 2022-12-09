Read full article on original website
Workbar To Open in Framingham in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Workbar, the region’s leading coworking spaces provider, announced today plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters. Nearby are the Masspike, Route 9, and Logan Express, making the commute in or out of the workspace a breeze. The space will occupy more than 21,000 square feet of the building, which was recently purchased by Paradigm Properties and North Colony Asset Management.
Framingham Together Organization Launches Website To Support Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
FRAMINGHAM – An organization called “Framingham Together” launched its website this month. Framingham Together consists of more than 3 dozen “organizations that stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination of any kind and look to create and foster an inclusive community for all.”. The mission is...
MetroWest Health Foundation Issues Report on Lack of Affordable Housing
FRAMINGHAM — Concerned about the health impacts associated with the lack of affordable housing, the MetroWest Health Foundation today, December 14, released a report detailing the affordable housing crisis in the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. The report entitled, Shut Out: Understanding the affordable housing crisis in MetroWest, details the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the National Cross-Country Championship and was named a second-team All-American. Framingham High girls basketball won their season opener on Friday. They will host Natick High tonight at 6:30 p.m. Framingham High boys have their season opener on the road at Natick High...
PHOTOS: Mothers Demand Action Held Vigil For the 10th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – A decade after 26 students, teachers, & staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School were killed by a shooter, Mothers Demand Action held a vigil at a Saxonville church in Framingham last night, December 13. Mothers Demand Action is a “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety...
UPDATED: Framingham Middle School Students Participate in Discovering Justice Mock Trial
FRAMINGHAM – Culminating an 11-week program in which middle schools partnered with legal mentors from law offices, law schools, and state offices, Framingham students presented their cases about the 4th Amendment at an in-person mock trial at the Framingham District Court. The Framingham students conducted their hour-long trials to...
Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Donates To Hoops & Homework
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework founder Herb Chasan was the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am brotherhood breakfast on Sunday, December 11. The organization just celebrated its 10th anniversary. Hoops & Homework offers academic and enrichment services to youth ages 5 – 14 residing around the Beaver and Waverly Street areas in South Framingham.
Taste of MetroWest Returns in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – The Taste of MetroWest will return in 2023. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce event was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are available now at $40...
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Zecker, Retired Framingham Public Schools Food Services Director
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard “Bernie“ Zecker of Framingham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2022. The son of Hyman and Esther Zecker, Bernie was born in Dorchester on August 13, 1934. Bernie began his career as an educator and then went on to become a food service...
Natalice Mendes, 61
MARLBOROUGH – Natalice Mendes, 61, of Marlborough and Framingham passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 12, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was born, raised and educated in Anápolis, Goiás, Brazil the daughter of the late Joaquim Mendes Da Silva and Delmira Gabriel De Jesus.
Lopez New Executive Director at Hoops & Homework
FRAMINGHAM – The Board of Hoops and Homework, a neighborhood-based after-school program, has appointed Kevin Lopez to lead the organization as the Executive Director. Lopez has served as the organization’s Program Director for the past 18 months. A native of Framingham, Lopez has worked over the last decade...
Michael J. Rourke, Former Natick Assistant Town Administrator & Recreation Director
NATICK – Michael J. Rourke of Natick passed away at home on December 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. He was born March 8, 1943, to William F. Rourke and Mary (Joyce) Rourke in Hartford, CT. Mike was the beloved husband of MaryAnn...
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Team Up For Solar Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in the new tax credits for solar installations?. The Framingham Public Library and the Framingham Sustainability Committee is teaming upo for a workshop at the main Framingham Public Library on Monday, December 12. Whether buying or leasing solar will be the best option for you and...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Caroling at Historic Village Hall
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest teamed up again this season for some a caroling sing-a-long at Historic Village Hall. The event attracted scores of individuals on a snowy Sunday afternoon. The History Center was serving hot cocoa and cookies. New Framingham History Center Director...
Framingham Housing Authority Needs New Toys For Residents For Holidays
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Housing Authority has held a toy drive for it’s residents for many years. “Unfortunately, this year, the supply of toys from the agency we typically use for kids 0-14 was extremely limited,” said Suzanne Garcia, the Resident Service Coordinator for the Authority. The...
John J. Skinner, 81, Lawyer
NATICK – John J. Skinner of Natick passed away at the age of 81 on December 5, 2022. John was the beloved partner of Margaret E. LaMontagne of Natick. Loving son of the late John J. & Violet D. (Costa) Skinner. Dear brother Eleanor M. Skinner & her husband Stephen Klein of Amherst. Caring uncle of Samantha Klein. Also survived by several cousins, including his cousin Kenneth Bibeau of Worcester.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Residents anonymously give up 191 weapons in countywide program offering amnesty and gift cards in return
Worcester area residents lined up Saturday to surrender a total of 191 weapons in exchange for gift cards at an annual gun buyback program that took place at locations across the county. Dr. Michael P. Hirsh, the Worcester Division of Public Health medical director and founder of Guns for Goods,...
