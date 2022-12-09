Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, December 15 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Do you need a hand getting your gifts wrapped and ready to go to your loved ones? Start the weekend fun early at Chapel Hill Public Library. You can bring your gifts to be gift wrapped while enjoying some festive live music and hot cocoa. If your gifts are already wrapped, come out and learn how to make recycled paper gift bags and tags! For more information about the Upcycled Gift Wrapping Party, click here.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO