Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: December 16 – December 18
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, December 15 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Do you need a hand getting your gifts wrapped and ready to go to your loved ones? Start the weekend fun early at Chapel Hill Public Library. You can bring your gifts to be gift wrapped while enjoying some festive live music and hot cocoa. If your gifts are already wrapped, come out and learn how to make recycled paper gift bags and tags! For more information about the Upcycled Gift Wrapping Party, click here.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: A House Divided, Red vs. Blue
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: Our Priceless Gem
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High School Concert Choir
Chapel Hill High School Director of Choirs John Benton, and 11th grade choir students Analise Ambrozic and Peyton Battle spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, December 12th. They discussed a recent trip to New York City. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Biscuits, Part 2
Biscuit Boys did it off the bench against The Citadel. Two days after the UNC women sat on 99 points for more than three minutes, their male counterparts created the most excitement possible of a blowout win by scoring 10 points in the last 2:16. The Tar Heels created the loudest roar from the crowd that came down from on high to almost fill the lower arena in the 100-67 victory over the small but scrappy Bulldogs.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller
Publisher of the Chatham County Line Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, December 14th. He discussed the Siler City Birthing Center, Chatham County infrastructure issues, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, December 13th. She discussed a new town park, holiday events, and more.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Homicide, Legion Road Reactions, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a homicide in Hillsborough, Town Council reaction to the Legion Road proposals, and more.
chapelboro.com
CHCCS’ Kimberly Jones Wins Region Teacher of the Year, District’s Third Straight
Chapel Hill High School teacher Kimberly Jones will be up for consideration of North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year award after receiving another honor. The school district surprised Jones, who was named the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Teacher of the Year in June, with the regional North Central Teacher of the Year award during a school-wide assembly on Friday. Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, Mary Scroggs Elementary School teacher and 2021 North Carolina Teacher of the Year Eugenia Floyd, district leadership and Jones’ family members were there to share Jones’ win.
chapelboro.com
Maurice Jones Resigns as Chapel Hill Town Manager After 4 Years
The Town of Chapel Hill announced Tuesday morning that Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the local government. Jones reportedly told the Chapel Hill Town Council his decision, saying it comes after an “assessment of my personal priorities.”. “It’s been an honor to serve the Town of...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: CHCCS Bus Driver Shortage
Andy Jenks of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools joins Aaron to discuss the ongoing bus driver shortage – and how you can apply to be a driver.
chapelboro.com
UNC Baseball Reveals 2023 Season Schedule
After an exciting 2022 season which saw the team win the ACC Tournament and host a Super Regional, the Diamond Heels have a roadmap to doing all that and more in 2023. The program released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday. Carolina will open the season at home at Boshamer Stadium...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tabs Outgoing Police Chief Chris Blue as Interim Town Manager
Chris Blue won’t have very long to enjoy his retirement from the Chapel Hill Police Department at the end of the year — as he’ll step into the interim town manager role for Chapel Hill. The town council voted in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to appoint...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Hires Randy Clements as Offensive Line Coach
The UNC football program isn’t wasting much time filling in holes on its coaching staff. Just one week after the departure of former offensive line coach Jack Bicknell (along with offensive coordinator Phil Longo) to Wisconsin, the Tar Heels announced the hiring of Randy Clements as their new offensive line coach.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: New Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, December 14th. She discussed her new role as chair and business from Tuesday night’s board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
All-Around Effort Helps UNC Men’s Basketball Blast The Citadel
In its last home game of the calendar year, Carolina put together a true team effort. Thirteen Tar Heels scored a point against The Citadel Tuesday night, part of a dominant 100-67 win against the Bulldogs. UNC won’t return home again until January 4. “I really feel like being...
chapelboro.com
Authorities Arrest Hillsborough Woman After Kidnapping, Armed Robberies
After a search for several hours on Tuesday, Orange County authorities captured a Hillsborough woman suspected in a string of armed robberies across the community. Several Orange County law enforcement agencies said Tuesday afternoon they were searching for 38-year-old Alicia Inez Moles. Chapel Hill Police sought her for threatening a driver at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM, while Hillsborough Police took out similar charges on Moles for an armed robbery just hours earlier.
Comments / 0