Woman charged for 90 pounds of marijuana in Evansville out on $20,000 cash bond
A woman who was charged after 90 pounds of marijuana was confiscated in Evansville has been released from custody after posting bond. Court records entered Wednesday show Hua Hou, a woman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, posted a $20,000 cash bond. The court entry was from Hou's initial hearing, which was...
Alleged Kidnappers Out On Bond
Kidnapping is among the charges two Evansville women are facing after they allegedly broke into a home back in September. Police responded to a 911 hang up call coming from a home on Lenape Lane. The victim says she was arguing with a man in the residence. A short time...
Warrick County Deputy Jarred Stuckey temporarily suspended without pay amid rape allegations
The decision to temporarily suspended Warrick County Sheriff Deputy Jarred Stuckey without pay comes just a week after his arrest and one day after Stuckey received additional charges against him in court. Last Tuesday 44News broke the story about his arrest following an accusation of sexual assault to a woman...
Man stands trial for allegedly shooting Evansville woman in 2018
(WEHT) - The man accused of murdering Amanda Weir in May of 2018 is on trial in Vanderburgh County.
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings
An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence. Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation. Flowers was ordered to serve out...
EPD trying to identify robbery suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a suspect involved with an East Diamond Avenue robbery. EPD says on December 7, around 3:45 p.m., a suspect presented a handgun and robbed the gas station located in the 600 block of East Diamond Avenue. Police say the suspect is believed to […]
EPD retired K9 dies after recent health issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one of their retired K9 officers has died. According to a Facebook post, their retired K9 Willy died after some recent health issues. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says Willy joined EPD in 2012. He worked with two handlers before...
Evansville murder suspect turns himself in
An arrest has been made in a murder investigation we first reported early Monday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in this case was identified as the suspect, 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Detectives were able to get information to Collins that they wanted to speak with...
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
Anderson Arrested On White County Warrant
A traffic stop landed an Eldorado man in the White County Jail over the weekend. On Saturday December 10th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop on 38 year old Michael Williams of Pearl Street. Williams was cited and is being charged with Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration for Non-Insurance, Driving While License Suspended, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Cannabis. Williams paid $250 bond plus a 420 booking fee and was released.
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a homicide that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street. According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area...
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes in new team
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County is getting their team ready for the new year. On Tuesday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, his deputies and staff were sworn in by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield for the new year. There are a few new faces on the deputy staff...
Swearing-in ceremony held for Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Kentucky, were sworn in ahead of the new year. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, in addition to deputies and other staff at the sheriff's office, were sworn in for the next term on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield led Tuesday's swearing-in...
EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022. Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray. She says it’s the same story as 2021. “18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of...
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)
Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
