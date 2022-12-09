Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New study reveals hidden genetic anomaly behind common late-onset cerebellar ataxia
Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, McGill University and other institutions have found that a well-concealed genetic variation in the gene FGF14, called a DNA tandem repeat expansion, causes a common form of late-onset cerebellar ataxia, a brain disorder that interferes with coordinated movement. Tandem repeat expansions are only found in 50 conditions, including Friedreich's ataxia and Huntington's disease, but researchers believe they could account for many other conditions.
MedicalXpress
Mental illness surge among Swiss girls, young women: statistics
Young Swiss women and girls were hospitalized at an "unprecedented" rate last year for mental health issues, the national statistics office said Monday, indicating the pandemic took a particularly heavy toll on this group. For the first time, mental disorders rose in 2021 to become the main cause of hospitalization...
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
TikTok self-harm study results ‘every parent’s nightmare’
Research suggests algorithm promotes self-harm and eating disorder content within minutes of interest being shown
MedicalXpress
Should you believe your eyes? Not necessarily in virtual reality, says new study
A new study by Western neuroscientists suggests that, unlike true reality, perception in virtual reality is more strongly influenced by our expectations than the visual information before our eyes. The researchers point to the challenge of online shopping, where customers sometimes mis-estimate the size of a product based on their...
MedicalXpress
Women who take more steps per day may have a lower risk of diabetes
Wearable fitness devices offer new insights into the relationship between physical activity and type 2 diabetes, according to a new analysis of the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program data published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form...
MedicalXpress
Researchers challenge conventional view of visual perception. Is it really a horse or the photo of a horse?
If you were shown a photo of a horse and asked what it is, you would likely say, "a horse." But, of course, it isn't a horse, and you would be aware of this: you cannot feed or ride the photo in your hand. Yet, when studying visual perception, researchers often take it for granted that people see a horse when they look at a photo of a horse. This may be a mistake.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
Comments / 0