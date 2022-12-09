Read full article on original website
Related
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more
IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
9to5Mac
How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2
A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
Business Insider
How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet
You can use split screen mode on Android devices to view and use two apps simultaneously. To enter split screen view, open "Recent Apps," long-press an app, and then tap "Split Screen." On Galaxy devices, tap an app's icon in "Recent Apps" and select "Open in split screen view." Have...
Business Insider
How to use FaceTime on your Android or Windows PC
You can join a FaceTime call on an Android or PC by clicking a link sent from an Apple device. The person with the Apple device needs to be running at least iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey. Once you get the FaceTime link, open it in your Android...
9to5Mac
5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura
9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. macOS Ventura arrived a month after iOS 16 with many of the headlining features...
9to5Mac
Here’s how to test iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite before you actually need it
Apple’s new Emergency SOS iPhone via satellite feature is live in the US and Canada with support for more countries coming soon. Read on for how to test iPhone Emergency SOS messages via satellite so you know how to use it in case you ever need to rely on it.
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
itechpost.com
Google's New Update Brings Promised Clear Calling, Free VPN Features To The Pixel 7 Series
Google is launching the newest updates for Pixel today, which include the free VPN and Clear Calling features that the public has been waiting for since October. This latest drop brings a call quality enhancement function and a new privacy and security settings hub to not only Pixel 7 but also to Pixel 7 Pro.
9to5Mac
Apple surprises up-and-coming musicians with Mac Studio and Studio Display ‘dream desk’ makeover [Video]
Apple recently teamed up with popular YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison to pull off a special surprise for two up-and-coming creators. Apple reached out to Jonathan to ask if he wanted to surprise a creator with a dramatic overhaul to their tech setup, and the end result is pretty heartwarming…. The...
9to5Mac Daily: December 14, 2022 – Major changes on the way for the App Store
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Tailscale: A frustratingly simple VPN. Get 12 months...
9to5Mac
Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers
Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
9to5Mac
Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects
Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
Android Headlines
Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices
A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: How to use Apple Music Sing karaoke feature in iOS 16.2
After announcing its fun new karaoke feature last week, Apple Music Sing is now live with iOS 16.2. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Apple Music Sing karaoke including adjusting vocal volume, seeing the Duet view, finding supported songs, and more. What Apple Music Sing offers.
9to5Mac
Apparent Apple Music API change breaks popular ‘Cider’ third-party app for Windows [U]
Update: Right as this story was published, Cider says it found a new workaround to make the app work again. The developer cautions that this “may be a temporary fix until we can find something more prominent to work with.”. There are a number of popular and powerful third-party...
More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule
Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 5 to four more phones, with one being ahead of schedule, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being among them, as well. The Galaxy M22, while not being mentioned to receive the new update, has begun to receive it in Europe.
xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature
Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
Comments / 0