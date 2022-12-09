ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.2 rolling out today with Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, much more

IOS 16.2 is now rolling out to everyone after several weeks of beta testing. Starting today, iPhone users everywhere can now upgrade to iOS 16.2 with new features such as Apple Music Sing, more advanced encryption features for iCloud, the new Freeform collaboration app, and much more. Head below for a recap of everything new in iOS 16.2.
9to5Mac

How to enable ‘More Frequent Updates’ for Live Activities in iOS 16.2

A neat under-the-radar feature coming to iPhone with iOS 16.2 is the ability to customize Live Activities for “More Frequent Updates.” But even though the capability is valuable, you may not want it turned on for all available apps, more on that below. Here’s how to enable Live Activities more frequent updates on iPhone.
Business Insider

How to use split screen mode on your Android phone or tablet

You can use split screen mode on Android devices to view and use two apps simultaneously. To enter split screen view, open "Recent Apps," long-press an app, and then tap "Split Screen." On Galaxy devices, tap an app's icon in "Recent Apps" and select "Open in split screen view." Have...
Business Insider

How to use FaceTime on your Android or Windows PC

You can join a FaceTime call on an Android or PC by clicking a link sent from an Apple device. The person with the Apple device needs to be running at least iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS Monterey. Once you get the FaceTime link, open it in your Android...
9to5Mac

5 handy iOS 16 features that are available in macOS Ventura

9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. macOS Ventura arrived a month after iOS 16 with many of the headlining features...
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out first macOS Ventura 13.2 beta to developers

Just one day after releasing iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 to all users, Apple today is rolling out the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 to developers along with iOS 16.3 beta. Read on as we detail what to expect from this update. With macOS Ventura 13.1, Apple introduced...
9to5Mac

Ulysses 29 now lets users organize their writings into Projects

Ulysses, the popular Markdown editor and writing app, is getting an important update this week with version 29. The update now lets users organize their writing into Projects with dedicated sections, Keyword Pools, and more. Read on as we detail everything that’s new in Ulysses 29. What’s new in...
Ars Technica

Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware

A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
Android Headlines

Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices

A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
9to5Mac

Hands-on: How to use Apple Music Sing karaoke feature in iOS 16.2

After announcing its fun new karaoke feature last week, Apple Music Sing is now live with iOS 16.2. Follow along for a hands-on look at how to use Apple Music Sing karaoke including adjusting vocal volume, seeing the Duet view, finding supported songs, and more. What Apple Music Sing offers.
BGR.com

xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature

Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”

