ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Markets Insider

The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
msn.com

Dow ends up 105 points Tuesday, stocks post back-to-back gains as inflation data cools

U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday in a choppy session, after a gauge of consumer prices showed inflation continued to retreat from its June peak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 105 points, or 0.3%, ending near 34,110, according to FactSet, after initially climbing about 700 points in early trade. The S&P 500 index gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1%. The latest consumer-price index for November showed annual inflation slowed to 7.1% from 7.7% a month before, adding to the retreat in the cost of living from a pandemic peak of 9.1% in June. Lower inflation, though still painfully high, gave more hope to investors that the Federal Reserve might be able to increase rates at a less dramatic pace than earlier in 2022, while potentially pausing at a "terminal," or peak, rate that produces a soft-ish landing for the U.S. economy. Bond yields fell Tuesday after the inflation reading, with the 10-year Treasury rate tumbling 11.1 basis points to 3.5%, the biggest daily yield decline for the benchmark rate since Dec. 1, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The focus remains on Wednesday's Fed rate decision, with expectations running high for a 50 basis point increase, a step down from the recent series of four 75 basis point hikes.
msn.com

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. You might invest $500 differently than, say, $50,000. But you don't have to completely ignore the investment strategy that got you to that point; you can invest...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023

These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy