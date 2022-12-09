Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film
Taylor Swift will make her directorial feature debut with a new film for Searchlight Pictures.The “Love Story” artist has written an original script, details of which are currently unknown.The singer-songwriter previously directed acclaimed music videos for her songs “All Too Well” and “The Man”, winning MTV VMAs for both. All Too Well: The Short Film is also eligible for an Academy Award for Best Short Film.Searchlight Pictures is the company behind award-winning films such as Nomadland, Black Swan and Slumdog Millionaire.Speaking at Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Swift expressed her desire to make a movie.“I’d love to...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series
Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year. Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels. Other Directors on Directors video conversations include: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola Joe...
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
African American Film Critics Association Crowns ‘The Woman King’ the Best Film of 2022
The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) unveiled its top 10 list of 2022, with “The Woman King” named the best film of the year. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” stars Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as members of the all-female army the Agojie. John Boyega plays King Ghezo, ruler of the Dahomey kingdom in the 1820s. “Our top film, ‘The Woman King,’ bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences,” AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said in a press statement. “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, and Apple Original...
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Jonah Hill Attempts To Marry Eddie Murphy & Nia Long’s Daughter In The ‘You People’ Trailer
Netflix recently rolled out its biggest theatrical release of the year, Knives Out: Glass Onion, in theaters before bringing it back to the streaming service. Looking ahead to the new year, the streaming giant is not looking to slow down. This morning, Netflix released the first trailer for its star-studded picture, You People.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
