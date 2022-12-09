Read full article on original website
Davis & Elkins College receives $10 million to enhance dorm life
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Davis & Elkins College are going to be living it up, thanks to a $10 million donation. Former trustee and supporter of Davis and Elkins College Jim McDonnell led and effort that will provide students with an enhanced college experience and upgraded housing. The...
First at 4 Forum: Jason Yaeger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Yaeger, the VP of Enrollment Management at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about the status of college enrollment in West Virginia, focusing on spring enrollment, and advice for high schoolers looking at colleges. You can watch the full interview...
First at 4 Forum: Micki Pauley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Micki Pauley, a personal trainer and owner of Warrior Body, joined First at 4. She talked about staying healthy during the winter, how to feel comfortable at the gym, and if pre-workout is effective. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday. She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy. You can watch the full interview...
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr.
George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he...
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 13
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the benefits of a 401k in-service rollover. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Donna Ray McGinnis
Donna Ray McGinnis, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1951, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Robert Day and Grace (Davis) Day. Donna worked for Chestnut Ridge Center as a CNA. Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Colin L McGinnis of Fairmont; her sons, Brian McGinnis of Huntington, and Jeremy McGinnis of Fairmont; her grandson, Dillion McGinnis; her sister, Patricia Guidish of Delaware; her brothers-in-law, Rodney McGinnis and his wife, Nina of Shinnston and Lonnis McGinnis and his wife, Cheryl of Bridgeport. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Janice G. Thompson; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Day; and her brother-in-law, Patrick Guidish. Per her request, Donna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Norway Church of Christ, 182 Norway Road, Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wright, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A construction project to renovate 13 different bridges along a 40-mile stretch on Interstate 79 is among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a...
U.S. Attorney Award recipients honored in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11 awards were given to law enforcement and public servants across Northern West Virginia. Agents from the FBI and ATF -- as well as task force officers and state police were recognized for their investigations into theft, gun, and drug trafficking. A special recognition was given...
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Kindergarten students at White Hall Elementary participate in holiday-themed service project
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindergarten teachers Tracy Rogers and Gabrielle Jordan are in charge of this year’s kindergarten service project at White Hall Elementary. “This year we decided to put the kind in kindergarten,” Rogers said. The idea is new, but the principle of giving to others has...
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project. The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology. The $3 billion investment will serve...
James C. Hull
James C. Hull, 91, of Weston, passed away at his home after a brief illness on December 12, 2022. James was born on August 14, 1931, in Freemansburg, WV, a son of the late Virgil and Cora Ruth Hull. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Edythe JoAnn McKinley, and daughter, Allison Ann Hull. On August 15, 1958, he was united in marriage to his wife of 64 years, Susan Dolores Uldrich of Gassaway, WV, who survives. Forever cherishing their memories of James are one son, Jonathan Peter Hull and wife, Christina Marie Hull, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and his “Peas in a Pod” granddaughters: Kelsea Nicole Hull of Richmond, Virginia and Katherine Ann Hull of Gainesville, Virginia. After graduation from Weston High School in 1949, he served in the U. S. Army. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company as a lineman and subsequently a cable splicer, working a number of years throughout Braxton, Lewis, Upsher, and Gilmer counties. In 1967 he was promoted to the position of Line Crew supervisor and in 1975 designated as the Cable Maintenance Supervisor for Lewis and surrounding counties. In 1985 he was additionally tasked with Residential Installation and Repair supervision, and his area of responsibility expanded to the entire WV North Region, from Braxton County to Oakland, Maryland. He held the position until his retirement on December 16, 1989, after 35 years of service. During his employment with the C&P Telephone Company, he was involved in the evolution of phone service within the region, from open wire party lines to fiber optics and the introduction of early digital systems. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #10, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1376. For many years he greatly enjoyed his annual spring and fall turkey hunting trips with dear friends to the Kumbrabow State Forest situated on top of Rich Mountain. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, James’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James C. Hull and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said. Candidates must submit their completed applications...
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy
Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cassidy on June 23,...
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine
Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine, 96, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on April 28, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. She was married to Salvatore “Sam” Chay Filippine, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2013....
Clarksburg Water Board adding phosphate protection
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is taking new measures to protect your drinking water. The CWB is now adding phosphate to the water supply. After conducting a study, the CWB determined this was the best way to meet EPA regulations to lower lead content. Adding phosphoric acid...
NCWV Airport officials approve $25 million bid to start terminal project
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Benedum Airport Authority has approved a bid to start a new terminal project at North Central West Virginia Airport. On Tuesday, the Authority agreed to accept the qualified low bid of Mascaro Construction for $25,347,000 to build the new terminal just off of State Route 279.
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
