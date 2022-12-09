Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has arrived, and he may have the worst play of his 2022 season to thank for it. The last time Lawrence threw an interception was during a two-interception game vs. the Denver Broncos in London in Week 8. One of these interceptions was a particularly brutal red-zone turnover at the one-yard line, the kind of egregious mistake that kept the Jaguars from going up 14-0 and the kind of play that has helped the Jaguars fall behind the Titans in the AFC South.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO