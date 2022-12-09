Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Bills Praise Jets Mike White After Hits Send QB to Hospital: ‘You’re Incredible!’ WATCH
It is to the credit to the toughness of New York Jets quarterback Mike White that he continued to try to re-enter the game on Sunday. It is a credit to the toughness of the Buffalo Bills defense that their clean and assertive hits on White kept sending him out of the game ... and, after Buffalo's 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium, to the hospital.
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Anthony Rush
DEC 14 RUSH TO COWBOYS The Dallas Cowboys are signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the practice squad. CowboysSI.com was the first to report the news. Rush started the first four games for the Falcons this season before being waived. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in November, but the team cut him last week.
Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds
The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
Why Doug Pederson Thinks Trevor Lawrence’s Turning Point Came vs. the Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has arrived, and he may have the worst play of his 2022 season to thank for it. The last time Lawrence threw an interception was during a two-interception game vs. the Denver Broncos in London in Week 8. One of these interceptions was a particularly brutal red-zone turnover at the one-yard line, the kind of egregious mistake that kept the Jaguars from going up 14-0 and the kind of play that has helped the Jaguars fall behind the Titans in the AFC South.
Colts Must Comply With Rooney Rule Before Hiring Head Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts owner Jim Irsay’s affection for interim head coach Jeff Saturday is no secret. While introducing Saturday on Nov. 8 after the firing of previous coach Frank Reich, Irsay told reporters the interim coach would be around for “eight games and hopefully more.” Saturday has piloted Indianapolis to one win in four games—most recently a 54-19 loss to the Cowboys—amid a firestorm of criticism about his hiring.
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
Injury Update Highlight: Tyreek Ankle No Longer a Concern
The Miami Dolphins' Wednesday injury report for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium again was based on an estimation because their first practice of the week was a walk-through. But that injury report still contained major positive news: The Dolphins estimated that Tyreek Hill would...
Ken Walker III Poised to Return, Seahawks List 5 Questionable to Face 49ers
RENTON, Wash. - After returning to practice on Tuesday and participating in Wednesday's walkthrough session, the Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III back in action against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Though coach Pete Carroll didn't confirm whether or not Walker would be available for Seattle...
Colts, Vikings Injury Report: Secondary Shorthanded for Saturday?
The Indianapolis Colts took a much-needed mental and physical break during their bye last week and now take on the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday. The Colts are in pretty good shape as far as injuries go, with one of their starting offensive lineman appearing primed for a return. However, two of their top four cornerbacks are on the mend and in jeopardy of not playing this weekend.
Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers’ Offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season hasn't gone the way anyone wanted it to. Whether it was quarterback Tom Brady retiring, guard Ali Marpet retiring, then Brady unretiring while head coach Bruce Arians retired, followed by the departure of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. 2022 just hasn't been...
Kenneth Walker will play. But Seahawks may not have Al Woods to stop the 49ers’ run
The Seahawks’ short week was not enough to keep Kenneth Walker out again. He’s playing Thursday night against the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle did not have Walker on the injury report it issued Wednesday afternoon, the final official one for the game. That means he’s playing. The rookie lead running back missed the Seahawks’ loss at Carolina with an ankle injury he got in the first half of his previous game, at the Los Angeles Rams Dec. 4.
Jalen Hurts is a Template for Bears and Justin Fields
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is part of a new breed of quarterback taking the NFL sometimes kicking and screaming, into a new era. The dual-threat QB has been around for years but Hurts is unveiling what that looks like when coupled with the upper-echelon decision-making of the traditional elite pocket passer.
Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers
NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
Multiple Buccaneers’ Starters Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up and could be missing a few key players in this weekend's game against Cincinnati. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that he "doubts" Pro-Bowl caliber defensive lineman Vita Vea (calf) will play and that he doesn't think All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) will return from his two-game absence.
Browns to Know More on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Injury Later in the Week
Injures have not been pleasant to the Cleveland Browns this season when it comes to the linebacker position. Another injury has surfaced as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Following the loss to the Bengals, the Notre Dame product was carted off the field...
Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye
It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
Geno Smith owns up to his play in Seahawks’ latest loss. But if he’s not perfect, they lose
It’s as simple as it is true right now. The way the Seahawks are getting run over in run defense and aren’t running the ball on offense, Geno Smith has to be perfect to win. The quarterback was far from that Sunday. He was a co-factor as the...
Josh McDaniels: ‘We’ve Got Four More Games That We Have Control Over’
The Las Vegas Raiders have experienced the highs and the lows of this season, and unfortunately for them, there have been too many lows that have limited them from being the team they are capable of being. The Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was...
