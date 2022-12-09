ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?

As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities

It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?

BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho

Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Dec. 12 on Idaho Reports. Idaho is one of the only states that provides no general fund dollars for domestic violence services, outside of funding the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. Idaho does have a dedicated fund that generates $15 per marriage license, $20 per […] The post Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
