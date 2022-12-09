Read full article on original website
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In ‘Home Alone’
'Home Alone' is a holiday classic that we all know and love. The plot is simple, minus the family there are only a few characters, and of course, you have the festive feel throughout the film that is perfect for Christmas. Now, we know that it's a classic but what...
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities
It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho
Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Idaho Hunters Experience the Sting of the “Taylor Swift Effect”
Idaho's Department of Fish and Game hosted its annual hunting tag sale last week. In years past, the event has come and gone with little-to-no attention, making the 2022 sale an anomaly. The Switch to Digital. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game transitioned to digital tag sales through Go Outdoors...
Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Dec. 12 on Idaho Reports. Idaho is one of the only states that provides no general fund dollars for domestic violence services, outside of funding the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. Idaho does have a dedicated fund that generates $15 per marriage license, $20 per […] The post Idaho one of few states with no appropriated funds for domestic violence services appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
