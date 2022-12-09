This was a game that on paper should not have been close, but the feisty Houston Texans put up a great fight against the Dallas Cowboys, who ultimately triumphed 27-23 as Texans quarterback Davis Mills’ Hail Mary pass as time was expiring fell into the arms of Cowboys Israel Mukuamu. The Cowboys’ defense yet again came through to make up for mistakes by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense to get a win and stay just two games back from the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO