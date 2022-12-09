ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cowboys Edge Texans for Governor’s Cup

This was a game that on paper should not have been close, but the feisty Houston Texans put up a great fight against the Dallas Cowboys, who ultimately triumphed 27-23 as Texans quarterback Davis Mills’ Hail Mary pass as time was expiring fell into the arms of Cowboys Israel Mukuamu. The Cowboys’ defense yet again came through to make up for mistakes by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense to get a win and stay just two games back from the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys Admit They're 'Concerned' About Notable Injury

The Dallas Cowboys managed to win their game this afternoon, but may have suffered a major personnel loss in the process. Starting right tackle Terence Steele suffered a left knee injury after his leg was accidentally rolled up on by a Houston Texans defender. Veteran Jason Peters replaced Steele, playing right tackle for the first time since 2005.
Cowboys Reportedly Linked To Another Veteran Wide Receiver

The dream of Odell Beckham Jr. taking the field for the Dallas Cowboys this year seems to be dying, but America's Team has reportedly not given up on adding help at wide receiver. NFL Network's Jane Slater, who covers the Cowboys, shared an intriguing update for fans on her Instagram...
