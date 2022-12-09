ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Josh Allen: Will deal with elbow injury for 'foreseeable future'

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
For the past several weeks, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dealt with an elbow injury.

The Bills (9-3) will face the Jets (7-5) for their second matchup on Sunday. Ahead of that, Allen appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and described the elbow injury which he suffered the first time he faced the Jets in Week 9.

Initially, Allen was limited in practice throughout the week because of the issue. More recently, Allen’s been listed on the injury report because he’s receiving treatment on the injury, but he has been a full participant in practice.

And despite not missing game time either, the elbow is still there. According to the QB, the injury is something he’ll deal with for the “foreseeable future.”

“Trying to limit what I’m throwing throughout the week and being smart about what I am throwing, which is hard for me to do,” Allen said.

For Allen’s full thoughts on the elbow injury, see the attached clip below:

