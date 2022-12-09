Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Celebrates New French Trade Office
Mayor Eric Johnson and other local leaders celebrated the opening of a new French trade office earlier this week at the Dallas International District, reported NBC 5. A ribbon cutting was held on December 5, as attendees enjoyed French pastries and some sparkling Perrier. Johnson said that the day was...
dallasexpress.com
New Psychiatric Hospital for Dallas Breaks Ground
A groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the start of construction for a new psychiatric hospital in Dallas. The facility is part of the state’s plan to create beds for psychiatric inpatients, a press release shared. The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern is being designed and constructed through a partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
dallasexpress.com
Hotel Transfers Reservations Without Consent
Two couples booked a hotel at the Omni Frisco hotel in preparation for attending the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, only to find their reservations had been changed. Four months later, both couples were contacted by Omni and notified that...
dallasexpress.com
E-Scooters and E-Bikes Coming to Dallas
Rental scooters and bikes are returning to the streets of Dallas after being banned in 2020 for safety reasons, reported Fox 4. Dallas plans to license three vendors to provide 500 rental electric scooters and bikes each. New speed and location restrictions will increase the safety of the rental vehicles’ usage throughout the city.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas 911 Gets an Upgrade
On Thursday, Dallas emergency dispatchers and 911 phone operators received a holiday surprise – an upgraded breakroom. “It’s welcoming. The tables are new. The chairs are new. Although the Christmas tree is temporary, it’s new. The popcorn stand over there is new. I like it,” Jerrica Key, a call taker said.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
dallasexpress.com
Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’
The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Council Final Meeting 2022｜Preview
The final Dallas City Council meeting of 2022 promises to be momentous, with many important items on the agenda. At Wednesday’s meeting, council members will vote on issues including housing projects, police funding, city construction projects, and an updated Economic Development Policy. The City launched its original Economic Development...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Commissioners Now All Democrats
The Dallas County Commissioners Court will soon be composed entirely of Democrats. Incumbent Commissioner J.J. Koch, the last remaining Republican on the court, was defeated in the November 8 midterm elections by Democrat Andrew Sommerman, who captured 54% of the vote to Koch’s 46%. Koch, who held the seat for District 2, has served on the commissioners court since 2018.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve Show to Feature Drones
Dallas’s New Year’s Eve drone show is back to welcome the new year. The “Over the Top NYE 2023” show will take place around Reunion Tower and feature 259 LED drones. The number of drones matches the number of lights on the tower. The event will...
dallasexpress.com
New Regulations for Oversized Vehicle Parking
New regulations have been proposed for oversized vehicle parking in Dallas residential neighborhoods. Large commercial vehicles are often parked in driveways or neighborhood streets, but many of those instances are illegal under city code. However, according to some city officials, those rules are difficult to enforce due to outdated language.
dallasexpress.com
Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations
As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching For Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
dallasexpress.com
Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?
North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
Comments / 0