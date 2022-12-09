The Dallas County Commissioners Court will soon be composed entirely of Democrats. Incumbent Commissioner J.J. Koch, the last remaining Republican on the court, was defeated in the November 8 midterm elections by Democrat Andrew Sommerman, who captured 54% of the vote to Koch’s 46%. Koch, who held the seat for District 2, has served on the commissioners court since 2018.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO