ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

6 More Wild & Crazy Airbnbs Near Boise [Pictures]

For many of us, Christmas means time off from work, more time with family, and spending money on gifts for others. For a little more than half of us, it means traveling. According to Destination Analysts, a tourism research firm, as most Americans believe that a recession is coming, 55% will travel for the holidays. With prices of just about everything going up, vacations are expensive. Depending on what you do and where you stay, the average cost of a one-week domestic vacation is over $1500 for one person, according to Bankrate.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
104.3 WOW Country

National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?

United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy