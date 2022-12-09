ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

R.A. Heim

Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho

Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
