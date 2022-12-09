Read full article on original website
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities
It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Live Next To Idaho’s Rich & Famous With This $23 Million Property [Pictures]
I didn't know Gozzer Ranch existed until I discovered this property. If you're not familiar with Gozzer Ranch according to their website gozzerranchclub.com "Gozzer Ranch offers the perfect setting for living life to its fullest amid the grandeur and undisturbed beauty of the great Northwest. Whether you choose to spend these moments teaching your son or daughter to bait a hook, pampering yourself with a spa treatment, enjoying an unforgettable round of golf, or sailing in the summer breeze, these are the kinds of moments that create memories that will be cherished for generations to come."
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho
Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident
A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
Idaho Hunters Experience the Sting of the “Taylor Swift Effect”
Idaho's Department of Fish and Game hosted its annual hunting tag sale last week. In years past, the event has come and gone with little-to-no attention, making the 2022 sale an anomaly. The Switch to Digital. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game transitioned to digital tag sales through Go Outdoors...
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Unique 'Potato Hotel' Near Boise Is So Quintessentially 'Idaho'
Is there anything more "Idaho" than a giant potato?
