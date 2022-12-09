ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Galena Pass Closed by Avalanche North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The pass over Galena Summit remains closed Monday morning after an avalanche covered the highway on Sunday. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, State Highway 75 was shut down Sunday morning because of an avalanche. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the Galena Lodge bellow the pass was accessible. A storm hit the area around the Wood River Valley during the weekend increasing the avalanche danger. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning for the weekend due to the amount of snow and conditions favorable for an avalanche. The sheriff's office warned citizens to avoid several areas because of the avalanche danger while other areas, like Warm Springs Road, was blocked because of an avalanche.
Cattle Truck Overturns Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
