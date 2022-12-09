Read full article on original website
Car crashes into a garage in Youngstown
Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Man hospitalized following industrial accident in Youngstown
One man is hospitalized after an apparent industrial accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.
Investigators say truck involved in Portage County, Braceville-area thefts
Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.
One taken to hospital after Southern Boulevard crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at a Youngstown intersection Wednesday morning.
Brookfield man receives jail time for fatal crash
Zachary Carpenter pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to two counts of vehicular homicide, while the other charges against him -- including OVI -- were dismissed.
Bond continued in Youngstown fatal shooting case
Mekhi Venable, 19, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the Sept. 29 shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21, of Youngstown.
Court error ends in Ohio woman’s arrest
A court error that showed an active warrant for a suspect ended in an arrest.
Prosecutors determine who will be tried first in Rowan Sweeney case
Prosecutors have decided who will go on trial first in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy.
Police investigating man shot in Warren
Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.
Man arraigned in woman’s bloody beating in Youngstown
A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city's Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.
Jury selection underway for accused arsonist in fire that sent woman to hospital
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of starting a fire that put a woman in the hospital.
Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown
Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed.
OSHP investigating pedestrian hit and run in Boardman
The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
Officer testifies during arson trial about threat defendant made to burn house down
Cheree Moore is on trial for aggravated arson for a fire that destroyed a home on Youngstown's South Side.
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
