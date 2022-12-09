Disney Plus Ad Supported Plans Now Available

BURBANK, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – Today, Disney+ made its highly-anticipated, ad-supported subscription offering available in the U.S., with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories at launch. New subscription plans with ads across the Disney Bundle and Hulu + Live TV are also now available, delivering viewers more options to choose a plan that best serves their needs to stream their favorite content.

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront,” said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. “With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

“Today we welcome Disney+ with ads to the largest, most diverse and impactful portfolio in the industry,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”

At launch, Disney+ Basic subscribers will enjoy the full content catalog and key product features that are also offered on a Disney+ Premium plan. This includes:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content – an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment

Profiles – create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

Concurrent Viewing – stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously

High-Quality Video Formats – including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced

Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action. The new slate of ad-supported plans now available in the U.S. are as follows:

Plan Subscription(s) Price

Disney+ Basic Disney+ $7.99/month

Disney Bundle Duo Basic Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month

Disney Bundle Trio Basic Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $12.99/month

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, plus access to Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) $69.99/month

The launch of Disney+ Basic pairs the world’s most beloved stories, characters and brands with the most advanced proprietary advertising technology and audience-based capabilities. The combination delivers sophisticated, globally-scalable advertising that offers choice and value for both consumers and advertisers.

Disney+ Basic launches with an unrivaled roster of blue chip brand advertisers and from all major agency holding companies including Dentsu, Havas, Horizon, IPG, Omnicom Group, Publicis, RPA, Stagwell and WPP, representing over a dozen categories including (retail, apparel, autos, financial services, restaurants, technology, telcom, CPG, travel) with hundreds of creatives that will deliver the volume and variety needed to create a great experience for brands and consumers.

Subscriptions to Disney+ Basic are intended only for use in the U.S. and in countries where an ad-supported subscription is available. Disney+ Basic subscribers will not have access to Premium features like Downloads or GroupWatch and SharePlay, as well as Dolby Atmos at launch.