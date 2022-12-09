Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Related
WFMJ.com
Warren 'Serial Rapist' found guilty on all counts
A Warren man labeled by prosecutors as a "serial rapist" who is already serving a life prison sentence was found guilty of two counts of rape and three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation Wednesday. The trial of 64-year-old David Honzu got underway in the courtroom of Trumbull County Common...
WFMJ.com
Warren woman accused of punching, kicking EMTs and case worker
A Warren woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after she allegedly assaulted two members of an ambulance crew and a case worker. Michelle Perry, 41, was arrested Monday on three counts of assault for confrontation that happened on November 28 at Perry’s Southern Blvd. NW apartment.’. According...
WFMJ.com
Two secretly indicted for overdose death of Canfield mother of two
Two people have been secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of an Canfield mother or two. Anthony Harris, 39, of Warren has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest one week ago on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in fentanyl, and corrupting another with drugs.
WFMJ.com
New Middletown woman who hid infant's remains seeks release from prison
A New Middletown woman serving a three-year prison term after the body of newborn baby was found under a sink is asking a judge to release her early. A judicial release hearing is scheduled on Monday before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio for 36-year-old Savannah Marie Devlin.
WFMJ.com
Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home
A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
WFMJ.com
Police tase Warren man refusing to leave Niles bar
Police say they used a taser on a Warren man who refused to leave a Niles bar early Sunday. Now that man has been given a jail sentence and ordered never to step foot into the bar again. Officers say 26-year-old Quin’daz Stubbs refused to take his hands out of...
WFMJ.com
Sheriff's Department asking for help after Trumbull, Portage counties thefts
The Portage County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents about thefts taking place in the Braceville area in Trumbull County as well as in Portage County. The post on social media is asking residents of Portage and Trumbull counties to be on the lookout for a dark-colored truck that has allegedly been seen being used in two recent thefts in the area.
WFMJ.com
Animals and infant living in poor conditions pulled from Niles home
The Trumbull County Animal Welfare League Humane Agents responded to a call about animals living in poor conditions in a Niles home early Wednesday morning. According to Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor, they were tipped off about the home late Tuesday night. When agents arrived at the home in...
WFMJ.com
Family of Youngstown homicide victim to raise reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Co. drug court celebrates 25 years of success
A program that focuses on treatment, rather than incarceration, has proven to be a success in Mahoning County. To help celebrate Mahoning County's felony drug court's success of over 1300 graduates over the past 25 years, Ohio's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court came to tout what is the state's longest running specialty docket presided over by a single judge.
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police say ATV struck cruiser during chase
A 20-year-old Austintown man is accused of leading township police on an ATV chase early Saturday. An officer says he began following the ATV closely followed by a Jeep south on Route 46 from New Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning. According to a police report, the...
WFMJ.com
Niles flock license plate reader catches stolen U-Haul truck, driver arrested
The City of Niles' flock license plate reader has proven itself useful to the city, as it identified a stolen U-Haul truck driving through the city allowing officers to pursue it and make an arrest. Police say the truck passed through the city just after 10:30 Monday morning when the...
WFMJ.com
Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.
A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WFMJ.com
Hollywood Gaming tells cops patrons 'exploited' VLT glitch to collect $15,629
Austintown Police Detectives are investigating claims that two people found a way to walk away with $15,629 by exploiting a glitch in several Video Lottery Terminals at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course. According to a police report, two patrons came to the racino on November 28 and spent...
WFMJ.com
Attorneys given until Jan. 6 to agree on stipulations in Rowan Sweeney case
After more than two years of delays, the back and forth continued Wednesday during the Kimonie Bryant pretrial hearing in the murder case of four-year-old Rowan Sweeney in Struthers on September 21, 2020. The pretrial was delayed in November awaiting DNA - and were finally obtained - but the results...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown crash snaps pole onto Southern Boulevard
First Responders say a utility pole and wires fell across Southern Boulevard after a two car crash in Youngstown Wednesday morning. It happened at 7:30 a.m. near Lowell Avenue, closing Southern Blvd. a few blocks south of Midlothian Boulevard. One car had front end damage while a second car was...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity to the rescue: Abandoned dog tied to shopping cart in Youngstown field
Animal Charity of Ohio has come to the rescue of a yet another abandoned dog in Youngstown. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this one was found on vacant East Side property, tethered to a shopping cart. The post says Animal Charity is seeing more abuse,...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull Sheriff's canine officer dies after cancer battle
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office lost a dedicated member of the force on Monday. K-9 officer Lord was a member of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department since 2019, and died after a short battle with cancer. The Trumbull County Sheriff's Facebook stated: "We are heartbroken. We lost one of our...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden out of kennels for medium, large dogs, ask public for help
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is calling on the public for help after reporting that they are out of kennels for medium and large breed dogs. The Dog Warden describes this as a "very urgent situation" and says they currently have 88 dogs with 99% of them being strays no one has claimed.
WFMJ.com
Fire spreads through Youngstown home
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
Comments / 0