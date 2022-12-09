Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
newscentermaine.com
Connecticut man sentenced to 7.5 years for possession of stolen firearm, ammunition
Henry Brackett pleaded guilty back in March. He was pulled over on I-95 in York in January 2020 where police found a loaded pistol and ammunition that were stolen.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions
A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Boston Man Convicted With 'Breaking Bad' Quality Meth Gets Nearly 10 Years: Feds
A 33-year-old Boston man who police arrested with pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in a hotel room was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars, federal authorities said. Daniel Lennon pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetam…
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
mynbc5.com
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
Attorney General sues MV Realty company after I-Team investigation
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Florida-based MV Realty. The lawsuit claims the company uses unfair and deceptive tactics.The complaint alleges MV Realty deceived homeowners into entering "abusive contracts." It also claims the business model and agreement terms "are unconscionable targeting elderly and financially vulnerable homeowners who are short on cash."The WBZ I-Team first told you about MV Realty back in February when Rutland homeowner Crystal Doe told us she had to pay two real estate commissions because she unknowingly signed a contract called a homeowner benefit agreement with MV Realty to sell her home....
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher
A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
mynbc5.com
Suspect found dangling from New England high-rise window to face charges
A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H. Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving...
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
mynbc5.com
Massachusetts driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into New Hampshire State Police cruiser, official says
A Massachusetts driver is facing charges after a New Hampshire State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle in Concord. Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a crash on Interstate 93 at 5:40 p.m. Sunday when his cruiser was struck by a Nissan Rogue. Officials said the driver, Rainice Lai, 31,...
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night or early Friday morning. First, it’ll be sunny and breezy Wednesday, with some gusts topping 30 mph. Highs will be in...
Natick police officer pleads guilty to assault that officials reportedly tried to keep a secret
Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. A Natick Police Sergeant pleaded guilty Monday to charges of indecent assault and battery stemming from a 2020 incident where he allegedly groped a female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department. The sergeant, James Quilty, was sentenced to three years...
manchesterinklink.com
Driver threatens employee with gun in BJ’s parking lot
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday night in the parking lot at BJ’s Wholesale Club in which an employee was threatened with a gun. At approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to BJ’s, 200 John E Devine Drive, for a report of a criminal threat with a firearm.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
