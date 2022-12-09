ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions

A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Attorney General sues MV Realty company after I-Team investigation

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Florida-based MV Realty. The lawsuit claims the company uses unfair and deceptive tactics.The complaint alleges MV Realty deceived homeowners into entering "abusive contracts." It also claims the business model and agreement terms "are unconscionable targeting elderly and financially vulnerable homeowners who are short on cash."The WBZ I-Team first told you about MV Realty back in February when Rutland homeowner Crystal Doe told us she had to pay two real estate commissions because she unknowingly signed a contract called a homeowner benefit agreement with MV Realty to sell her home....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher

A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NATICK, MA
mynbc5.com

Suspect found dangling from New England high-rise window to face charges

A suspect who attempted to dive out a 12-floor window of a high-rise apartment building in Boston after a body was found in the building is set to face charges Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, but the DA's office said additional details about the case will be released at the hearing.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023

Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Driver threatens employee with gun in BJ’s parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday night in the parking lot at BJ’s Wholesale Club in which an employee was threatened with a gun. At approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to BJ’s, 200 John E Devine Drive, for a report of a criminal threat with a firearm.
MANCHESTER, NH

