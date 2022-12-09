Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
WTVQ
As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
WKYT 27
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
WKYT 27
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
WKYT 27
Health providers seeing shortage of needed medications
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday season, physicians, pharmacists and consumers have been hit with a new and serious problem. At the Pharmacy Shop, Dr. Clarence Sullivan says there has been, without a doubt, an uptick in flu and respiratory illnesses, but pharmacies across the country are running out of the needed medication.
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
WKYT 27
Kentucky schools pull together to collect coats for eastern Kentucky students
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For flood victims in eastern Kentucky, there are still so many needs to be met, but one organization is doing its part to meet the most basic need, providing warmth to students this winter. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators is leading a coat drive for flood...
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward. Here are five...
WKYT 27
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
WKYT 27
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. Out &...
Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
