ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

WATCH | Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’. Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’. WATCH | Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested. Updated: 13 hours ago. Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
FRANKFORT, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Health providers seeing shortage of needed medications

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday season, physicians, pharmacists and consumers have been hit with a new and serious problem. At the Pharmacy Shop, Dr. Clarence Sullivan says there has been, without a doubt, an uptick in flu and respiratory illnesses, but pharmacies across the country are running out of the needed medication.
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky

A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
fox56news.com

GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting

A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward. Here are five...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
WINCHESTER, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here

A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky

Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Eddie Montgomery & Randy Graham with Montgomery Reading …. Out &...
WINCHESTER, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy