ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Tri-City Herald

Jalen Hurts is a Template for Bears and Justin Fields

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is part of a new breed of quarterback taking the NFL sometimes kicking and screaming, into a new era. The dual-threat QB has been around for years but Hurts is unveiling what that looks like when coupled with the upper-echelon decision-making of the traditional elite pocket passer.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Colts, Vikings Injury Report: Secondary Shorthanded for Saturday?

The Indianapolis Colts took a much-needed mental and physical break during their bye last week and now take on the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday. The Colts are in pretty good shape as far as injuries go, with one of their starting offensive lineman appearing primed for a return. However, two of their top four cornerbacks are on the mend and in jeopardy of not playing this weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Rob Gronkowski Offers Certain Advice to Fix Buccaneers’ Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season hasn't gone the way anyone wanted it to. Whether it was quarterback Tom Brady retiring, guard Ali Marpet retiring, then Brady unretiring while head coach Bruce Arians retired, followed by the departure of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. 2022 just hasn't been...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Ken Walker III Poised to Return, Seahawks List 5 Questionable to Face 49ers

RENTON, Wash. - After returning to practice on Tuesday and participating in Wednesday's walkthrough session, the Seahawks will have starting running back Ken Walker III back in action against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Though coach Pete Carroll didn't confirm whether or not Walker would be available for Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Sign Falcons Ex Anthony Rush

DEC 14 RUSH TO COWBOYS The Dallas Cowboys are signing defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the practice squad. CowboysSI.com was the first to report the news. Rush started the first four games for the Falcons this season before being waived. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in November, but the team cut him last week.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Micah Parsons: Jalen Hurts MVP Doubts? Eagles QB Responds

The Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. But the hype for Dallas' pivotal Week 16 home matchup on Christmas Eve with the Philadelphia Eagles continues to draw all the attention. And thanks to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, a game...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saints Claim RB Eno Benjamin Off Waivers

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have claimed RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Houston Texans. The news was confirmed by Benjamin's agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. Benjamin, 23, is a third-year back that was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Arizona...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Provide Template for Bears to Follow

It's going to take a ton of work but the Bears like to think the Philadelphia Eagles team they face Sunday is what they can be with some more building. Coach Matt Eberflus sees his team at 3-10 and imagines what's possible after seeing how the Eagles, coached by Nick Sirianni, went 3-6 to start last season and have since won 18 of their last 21 regular-season games. Sirianni was offensive coordinator for three years in Indianapolis while Eberflus was defensive coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Injury Update Highlight: Tyreek Ankle No Longer a Concern

The Miami Dolphins' Wednesday injury report for their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium again was based on an estimation because their first practice of the week was a walk-through. But that injury report still contained major positive news: The Dolphins estimated that Tyreek Hill would...
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence, per Report

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is reportedly taking an indefinite leave of absence for an unknown health-related reason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear at...
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye

It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14

A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern

Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
DENVER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy