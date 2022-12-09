It's going to take a ton of work but the Bears like to think the Philadelphia Eagles team they face Sunday is what they can be with some more building. Coach Matt Eberflus sees his team at 3-10 and imagines what's possible after seeing how the Eagles, coached by Nick Sirianni, went 3-6 to start last season and have since won 18 of their last 21 regular-season games. Sirianni was offensive coordinator for three years in Indianapolis while Eberflus was defensive coordinator.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO