Ships Boys Hold Off Jaguars in FRCC Home Opener
Manitowoc Lincoln was a winner in its Boys Basketball Home opener last night. The Ships were able to fend off a hot shooting Ashwaubenon quintet, 73-65 in a victory over the Jaguars at the JFK Fieldhouse. Senior guard Brayden Kennedy took game-scoring honors with 26 points, including 5 three’s, but...
Numerous Area High School Basketball Teams in Action Tonight
Manitowoc Lincoln looks to bounce back from its road loss to Bay Port when the Ships host Ashwaubenon tonight at the JFK Fieldhouse. It’s the FRCC home opener for Thadd Cornell’s team. Varsity tipoff time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and you can hear the play-by-play on 107.9...
Governor Evers to Visit Green Bay to Discuss the State Budget
Governor Tony Evers has scheduled a visit to Green Bay to discuss the state budget. The listening session will be held in the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s STEM Innovation Center on December 20th and will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Those who wish to attend are required...
Fall Graduation December 17 at Lakeshore Technical College
During a graduation celebration set for Saturday, December 17 at Lakeshore Technical College’s Cleveland campus, 435 students will celebrate their educational achievements with those who supported them. Students completing their General Education Development (GED) certificate or High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED) will join students earning associate degrees, technical diplomas,...
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Green Bay Metro Makes Route Cuts Amid Driver Shortage
Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Starting last week, Green Bay Metro cut the number of times buses will run on route 6, which includes stops at the ADRC, Festivals Foods, and the Courthouse, and route 7, which stops at the V.A. Clinic and the UWGB library.
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured
Three Green Bay residents are without a home today following a fire on University Avenue. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1100 block at around 11:30 last night and was able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes. One civilian was injured...
Chilton High School Winter Concert Interrupted by Lockdown
The winter concert at Chilton High School yesterday was interrupted by a possible threat toward the school. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department were called to investigate.
Green Bay Arson Suspect Will Stand Trial
A Green Bay teen accused of setting a fire that killed her 11-month-old nephew will stand trial. Marcelia Fonseca, who was 15 at the time of the fire in 2019 but will be tried in adult court on charges of Arson and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The delay in court...
Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend
Gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have fallen again this week, marking a full month of declines. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel is down 14 cents from this time last week down to $2.89 per gallon on average, while Sheboygan County’s average is down 13 cents to $2.69.
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
Manitowoc Fish and Game Collecting Fishing Equipment for Cops and Bobbers
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game will be meeting this evening at the Manitowoc Gun Club, located in the Newton area on Clover Road. The fish & game group will be conducting an Election of Officers and nominations are open to any member. The meeting at 7:00 p.m....
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss a Student Expulsion
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be holding its regular monthly meeting this evening. They will be in the Board Room on Lindbergh Drive at 6:00 p.m., where Superintendent Jim Feil will issue the monthly Financial and Personnel reports. Then the Board will discuss an update...
Sheboygan Salvation Army Announces Winner of Annual Battle of the Banks Competition
The Manitowoc Salvation Army held its Battle of the Financials competition yesterday, but the week before, a similar fundraising effort was held in Sheboygan. Nine banks and credit unions posted employees outside of Sheboygan area businesses to collect money for the local organization, but HAS Bank collected the most, with $2,158.
Some Manitowoc Teachers Change Tune Over New Literacy Program
Ever since it was announced, teachers and parents have been critical of the new literacy program being instituted in the Manitowoc Public School District. The program is known as Success for All, and District leadership chose it to help improve students’ reading ability. The state report card indicated that...
Green Bay Man Charged in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Death Bound Over for Trial
The 35-year-old Green Bay man who is facing charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl has been bound over for trial. That decision was reached while Jordan Leavy-Carter was in court last week Friday. Being bound over for trial means that the court has found probable cause...
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
