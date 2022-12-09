Read full article on original website
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities
It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
The Truth About Every Idaho Law Broken In ‘Home Alone’
'Home Alone' is a holiday classic that we all know and love. The plot is simple, minus the family there are only a few characters, and of course, you have the festive feel throughout the film that is perfect for Christmas. Now, we know that it's a classic but what...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho
Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
Idaho Hunters Experience the Sting of the “Taylor Swift Effect”
Idaho's Department of Fish and Game hosted its annual hunting tag sale last week. In years past, the event has come and gone with little-to-no attention, making the 2022 sale an anomaly. The Switch to Digital. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game transitioned to digital tag sales through Go Outdoors...
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Do You Live in One of 2022’s 10 Best Suburbs in Idaho?
As we wrap up 2022, here’s a glimpse at which places in Idaho were among the best suburbs in the state. When Niche.com puts together its rankings of cities, towns, suburbs and schools, they comb through a lot of data to give the places that appear on its list a letter grade. We’re talking about everything from FBI crime statistics and CDC data about premature deaths to the Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery and gas price index and the Census Bureau’s home value-to-income ratio. They also factor in the responses Niche users who actually live in these places report through the website’s survey.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England
It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That Need A Netflix Documentary
When it comes to true crime, one could argue that nobody does it better than Netflix. Seriously, it seems like every other week there is a true crime documentary on Netflix that goes "viral." No kidding, I just came across this documentary about this strong woman the other day who...
For the Sake of National Security, Idaho Must Ban Chinese TikTok
TikTok is the fastest-growing app in the world. Young people use it not only for entertainment but as a source of news and information. However, TikTok is not owned by an American company but is the product of the Chinese Communist government. Former President Donald Trump tried to get the Chinese to sell their ownership in TikTok, but his efforts failed as he lost his reelection bid. The current president has a much closer relationship with the Chinese.
Check Out The Top 10 Ice Cream Shops In Boise To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Tomorrow is National Ice Cream Day, and I think most people who live where it's going to be a high of 33° are wondering why National Ice Cream Day would be in December and not during the summer months. Well, you're not wrong there are actually two days out of the year for National Ice Cream Day, it's also celebrated on the third Sunday in July.
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
