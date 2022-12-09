Read full article on original website
Do Some Cozy Christmas Shopping In These Adorable Michigan Downtowns
Christmas is just around the corner, and if you're like me you're probably scrambling to find something special for everyone you love. And while the temptation to stop at the nearest box store and grabbing a gift set is there, you know you don't want to end up giving someone something they'll just instantly regift.
Michigan Swaps Toledo for Upper Peninsula On This Day in 1836
I think we can all agree that Michigan came out ahead in that trade!. The official motto of the Great Lakes State is, "Si quaeris peninsulam amoenam circumspice." Translated from Latin it means, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." Throughout my time living in states like Nebraska...
The Perfect Gifts for a Michigan 12 Days of Christmas
If you've ever listened to Christmas music, you've likely heard "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters. It's a song about how someone is receiving all kinds of gifts from their true love. Gifts that include a multitude of birds (no thank you), ladies dancing, lords leaping, and a whole bunch of other stuff.
The First Main Road Across Michigan Was Known as the Wolverine Pavedway
When the first roads across the state of Michigan were built they followed rivers, rail lines, native trails and animal tracks. Michiganders still drive many of them today as I-94 runs parallel to the old Territorial Road, I-96 along Grand River and I-75 along Mackinac Trail. When the first pavement...
Warm Up At These 6 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in West Michigan
As the temperature continues to drop and the snow continues to fall, finding the best ways to stay warm and cozy is a must. Grab a pair of fuzzy socks. Warm up with a thick, fluffy blanket. Live in decadence with a mug of hot cocoa. As Neil Gaiman once...
Could These Hunting Rule Changes Make Michigan Deer Hunting Better?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources makes the rules for hunting but could these rule changes make deer hunting in the state better? I think so. Change Rules On Hunts Before Archery Season Begins. First, I want to say I am all for getting more Michigan youths and those with...
Michigan, Watch Out For Christmas Puppy Scams!
Whenever I would see people getting puppies for Christmas, I would get so excited. Whether it was in person or in the movies, I just knew my time would come. However, you (and I) may want to stay away from the idea of getting a puppy as a Christmas present.
Serial Killer Sent To Battle Creek For Arraignment of 2005 Murder
A man who has been sitting in a Pennsylvania prison for murder has been shipped to Calhoun County to be arranged for an alleged murder that took place in 2005. Only 1 of 5 Michigan Serial Killers Killed Across State Lines. The state of Michigan has had its share of...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Since 1891, Dickinson is the Youngest County in Michigan
We're always hearing about "Michigan's Oldest This" and "Michigan's Oldest That"...but what about something that is Michigan's "youngest"? Well here's one - it's the youngest county in Michigan. That would be Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. It was named after former United States Postmaster General Donald Dickinson, who only...
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Why Are Animal Abuse Cases Exploding in Michigan?
State Police say they are getting more and more calls about animal cruelty. What is happening?. The Michigan State Police Say In 2021 Animal Abuse Hit An All Time High. MSP responses to animal abuse cases rose four times in 2021 compared to five years earlier, with over 600 cases reported in 2021.
