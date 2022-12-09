ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
BOISE, ID
What Kind of Winter Do You Like? Idaho’s Coldest & Warmest Cities

It’s pretty common in this area for people who don’t like the cold to move and live somewhere else for the Winter — like Arizona or Florida, or even Mexico or the Caribbean etc. And we call these people Snowbirds here in Idaho. I mean, maybe that’s just what they’re called everywhere, but I know for sure we call them snowbirds here in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
IDAHO STATE
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?

Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
BOISE, ID
Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
What Should Boise’s New Year’s Resolution Be?

I know, it's crazy to think about but we're already nearing the end of 2022. As cliche as it may sound, this year has flown by, and now is the time to start planning how we'll tackle the new year with improvement and change. Resolutions are wild when you think...
BOISE, ID
Wonderful And Unique Alpaca Farm In The Rolling Hills Of Idaho

Alpacas are indigenously in South America and are members of the Camelid family. They were first imported to the United State in 1984. Maybe, maybe not. Either way, when driving by an Alpaca farm it's always a head turner! They are just so fun to watch and interesting to be around when you get to experience them.
MOSCOW, ID
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?

It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
