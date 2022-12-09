Read full article on original website
Related
Toxic algae killing fish in Florida prompts health warnings for humans, pets: 'Respiratory effects'
Beaches in Southwest Florida are dealing with red tide fish kills and warnings as the harmful algal bloom makes its way from the Gulf of Mexico. Here's what people should know.
Florida manatees facing starvation fed through program
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Along Florida's East Coast, threatened manatees are fed and offered supplies through an unprecedented program that tackles the recurring, pollution-related starvation crisis, wildlife officials said Wednesday. With winter approaching and water temperatures dropping, the program feeds lettuce to the marine mammals at a warm-water power...
floridapolitics.com
Beginning next year toll roads are half off for some residents, winter snowbirds
A move to reduce the costs for frequent users of mass transit was rejected. Some Florida drivers and even winter snowbirds will see 50% reductions on their toll bills next year after the House voted unanimously to pass a discount plan promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis. SB 6A authorizes the...
FWC discusses "Long-Term Stored Vessels" and impacts in FL
The study will discuss the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local communities and the state of Florida as a whole and let residents know how they can get involved.
The Best Florida State Parks for Winter Camping
Many families enjoy camping as a way to enjoy the outdoors in a wholesome way while spending time together. According to Business Wire, more than 7.2 million households in the United States have begun camping over the last five years.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TIMELINE: Cold front to bring storms to Tampa Bay Thursday
After a warm and dry Wednesday, a strong storm system will arrive in Tampa Bay on Thursday, making things wet and cold.
Sailors who went missing while on boat trip to Florida rescued, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for two sailors who went missing while making a voyage to Florida.
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
northernnewsnow.com
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A group that handles dangerous snakes says it got a call recently to help remove a huge snake from a Florida backyard. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry with Tobie’s Troop, classified as a pest control service online, shared a video of one of their latest calls that involved a massive boa constrictor.
fox13news.com
Transportation officials making progress on new Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is closing out 2022 with a lot checked off its to-do list for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project in the Tampa Bay area. The project has come a long way since FOX 13 last checked in on the progress in February....
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Our Favorite U-Pick Farms for Oranges, Citrus, and Peaches in Tampa Bay
Thanks to Florida’s climate, it is pretty much always u-pick season in the Tampa Bay...
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
theplanetD
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary
Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Faces Major Test in Property Insurance Special Session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with state legislators this week to address rising property insurance rates. According to a statement from DeSantis' office, the special session will address solutions to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market that will introduce more competition and policies that will lower prices for consumers.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1