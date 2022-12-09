Read full article on original website
Keith McCown
4d ago
It also happened to families in SE Portland and in Maywood Park with a proposed Mt. Hood freeway that never happened. Time put your victim card away
Mary Russell
4d ago
hum, yes the government has and still does this, but they were paid for the homes at the market value in the 60's. the dependent are just playing victims of something they never experienced. time to move on past playing victims for money.
B S
5d ago
wrong that it happened to begin with..but the families that lived it should of been the ones fighting...not their descendants
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
WWEEK
Evictions Surge in Multnomah County
As pandemic-related tenant protections fall away, Portland evictions have skyrocketed. Since August, the number in Multnomah County has easily eclipsed pre-pandemic totals, rising above 700 per month. In April 2020, evictions plummeted after the state issued a near blanket ban. This October, Oregon’s “safe harbor” law stopping the eviction of...
Salvation Army building hit with graffiti in SW Portland targeted by vandals days later
PORTLAND, Ore — A Salvation Army building in Southwest Portland was tagged with graffiti twice in less than one week. Employees said the vandalism is an ongoing and expensive problem to manage. The Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter (SAFES) on West Burnside Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue was covered...
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in Oregon
Photo by(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Historic Roseway Theater won't be rebuilt following August fire, owner says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland will be torn down and will not be rebuilt after the historic building was destroyed in an electrical fire in August. The owner, Greg Wood, confirmed to KGW on Monday that the theater will not be rebuilt because the cost...
Portland Public Schools and police in talks to bring back school resource officers, Chief Lovell says
PORTLAND, Ore. — After yet another weekend in Portland marked by an outburst in high-profile violent crime, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight what local leaders are doing to curb the trend. DA Mike Schmidt led the conference, but was joined...
‘The Pain Is Immense’: Oregon Man Accused of ‘Brutally’ Murdering Girlfriend and Discarding Her Body in Nature Park
Law enforcement authorities in Oregon have identified a 43-year-old man as the suspect in the slaying of his 27-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a nature park last week. A nationwide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder (domestic violence)...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in
PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
KATU.com
Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist
It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
Portland police officer will not face charges in deadly July shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury concluded Monday that a Portland police officer who shot and killed a man during a confrontation in July acted lawfully and will not face criminal charges, according to the county district attorney's office. The incident happened just after midnight on July...
WWEEK
After Years of Attempts, Eastmoreland Neighborhood Makes It Into the National Register of Historic Places
The National Park Service added the Eastmoreland neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 8, following multiple failed attempts and allegations of a deeply flawed process. Eastmoreland, an upper-class neighborhood in Southeast Portland near Reed College, has been vying for a place on the register for years...
kptv.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte Park
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
‘Someone has to deal with them:’ Reaction to Gov Brown’s death penalty commutations
With just weeks left in office, one of the governor's final executive orders impacts the cases of more than a dozen of the state's most notorious convicted murderers and subsequently, their victims and families.
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
