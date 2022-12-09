ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

RITA 4th Quarter Estimated Income Tax

On behalf of the City of Rocky River, the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) recently processed and mailed the fourth quarter 2022 estimated income tax bills. Both state law and the City of Rocky River tax code require quarterly estimated income tax payments if the amount payable as estimated taxes is at least $200.
