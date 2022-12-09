Mick Fleetwood’s Iconic Wooden Balls From ‘Rumours’ Album Cover Sell for $128,000

The rumors are true: Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a whole lot of money. On Dec. 3 and 4 in Beverly Hills, items from the Fleetwood Mac archives were auctioned off shortly after the death of Christine McVie , with the biggest sale price — $128,000, to be exact — going to the pair of wooden balls sported by the band’s namesake on the iconic Rumours album cover.

The balls were just one (or two, if you want to be precise) of nearly 900 items sold during the sale — which was announced before McVie’s death — hosted by Julien’s Auctions. Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie’s belongings specifically were up for grabs, with the collection spanning used instruments, band memorabilia and nostalgic pieces of clothing.

Fleetwood Mac, “Rumours”

A Thea Porter dress worn by McVie onstage in 1971 went for $31,250, and one of her Hammond organ speakers used on tour was sold for $37,500. The dress she wore on the back cover of Rumours brought in $56,250, while a crow top hat made by Stevie Nicks for Mick earned $16,000.

A portion of the auction’s proceeds were donated to MusiCares , according to the event’s webpage . The organization, run by the Recording Academy, provides health and human services to the music community.

The auction took place just a couple days after Christine passed away Nov. 30 at age 79 following “a short illness,” according to her family. Since her death, both the keyboardist’s former bandmates and artists from all over the world have put out statements mourning her, while Harry Styles performed perhaps her most recognizable song, “Songbird,” at a recent concert in her honor.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away,” wrote Nicks in an emotional message on Twitter. “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me.”