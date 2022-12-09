ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
CARBONDALE, IL
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
MARION, IL
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
We're talking with Jana Clifton about upcoming events in the community of Jackson. Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences.
JACKSON, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Cape Girardeau County to establish Emergency Operations Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission has developed a long-range capital improvement plan which would include the establishment of an Emergency Operations Center. The Emergency Operations Center has been on an unfunded list since 2013, when a comprehensive review of county facilities placed the center as...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Curly’s Kitchen to offer free meal on Christmas for community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this Christmas with a nice meal. Curly’s Kitchen is once again providing a free Christmas meal for anyone that needs it. It’s their 8th year offering the festive food.
JACKSON, MO
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Recovering from Christmas tree shortage

Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. 2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

