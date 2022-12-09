Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
KFVS12
Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau VFW
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans in Cape Girardeau now have to drive up to two hours one way, just to update their military ID. It’s a major inconvenience and some veterans say they want to know why. “For veterans who are especially a part of the older generation...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant. RAW VIDEO: Scott Co....
KFVS12
Sheriff Drury to seek 'lawful return' of K-9 Rex
We're talking with Jana Clifton about upcoming events in the community of Jackson. Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences.
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson counts down to Christmas with upcoming events| Jackson This Week 12/14/22
Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after a jury convicts him of multiple sex crimes against children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Local veterans in southeast Missouri have to drive up to two hours one way just...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
KFVS12
Mercy Health breaks ground on a new multi-million dollar cancer facility
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A new multi-million dollar cancer center is coming to Paducah. Leaders with Mercy Health say the new facility is going to be a game-changer for Western Kentucky Healthcare. “This will give us a home now, a centralized location. And one that we have designed to be...
KFVS12
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County to establish Emergency Operations Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission has developed a long-range capital improvement plan which would include the establishment of an Emergency Operations Center. The Emergency Operations Center has been on an unfunded list since 2013, when a comprehensive review of county facilities placed the center as...
KFVS12
Curly’s Kitchen to offer free meal on Christmas for community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this Christmas with a nice meal. Curly’s Kitchen is once again providing a free Christmas meal for anyone that needs it. It’s their 8th year offering the festive food.
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
KFVS12
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
KFVS12
PACT Act town hall meeting Tuesday at Cape Girardeau VA Health Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John. J. Pershing Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Center on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The focus of the meeting is the PACT Act, which...
KFVS12
Recovering from Christmas tree shortage
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Scott Co. Commissioners meeting on K-9 Rex
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. 2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two people were arrested...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
Comments / 0