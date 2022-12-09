Read full article on original website
87th annual Seasonal Celebration holds dress rehearsal
Music filled White Auditorium during the dress rehearsal for Emporia Public School District's 87th annual Seasonal Celebration Tuesday afternoon. The Seasonal Celebration is presented by USD 253’s music departments, and features vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world performed by students from Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School.
Emporia swim and dive takes second at Shawnee Mission West
The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took second at Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday. “Our boys started out a little slow tonight and I was a little worried at the start that it was going to be a long night,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “But once they got in and got going, we saw better times from all of our kids.”
Betty Weatherholt
Services for Betty Weatherholt will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy. Graveside services will be held later at the WaKeeney Cemetery, WaKeeney, Kansas. The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Friday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Weatherholt passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Rockley hired as EHS softball coach
The Emporia High School softball program has a new coach after the USD 253 Board of Education approved the hiring of Annelise Rockley Wednesday evening. Rockley has been the assistant EHS softball coach where she is also a special education teacher. Prior to that, she worked at Crosswinds Mental Health Center as a school-based case manager at EHS.
Northern Heights could incentivize students
Professional athletes and coaches have them in their contracts. Now they could be coming to Northern Heights High School. A report submitted for this week’s USD 251 school board meeting says incentives are being considered to reward students for good behavior.
Here comes the rain again
Enjoy the dry break while you have it. More rain is coming to the Emporia area by Tuesday morning, after a rather wet weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.27 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday. Madison had more, totaling 0.54 inches since last Wednesday.
NTHF representatives to visit Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial this week
Representatives from the National Teachers Hall of Fame will visit the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 14. NTHF director emeritus Carol Strickland broached the idea of connectiong the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, located in Emporia, with the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial in Newtown, Conn. According to a...
SLC board plans Olpe tour, bus update
It's Olpe's turn for a walk-through, when the Southern Lyon County school board meets Wednesday evening. The board will tour the high school and elementary school facilities, as they did last month in Hartford.
Mechanical issue blamed for Thermal Ceramics fire
A late-November fire which injured one person at an Emporia fiberglass plant was caused by a “mechanical malfunction.”. Emporia Fire Marshal Reason Bradford confirmed to The Gazette Wednesday that the trouble at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver St., was traced to an air compressor. Firefighters initially said the fire started in a compression room.
US-NEWS-TORNADO-RIPS-THROUGH-THEIR-NORTH-7-FT.jpg
The forecasters in Wichita had it right. Emporia received more than a half-inch of rain from…
Marvin E. Powers
Marvin E. Powers of Emporia died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Flint Hills Care and Rehab Center. He was 67. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Law enforcement 'taking a beating', Emporia chief says
Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve. Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
The People Speak
A recent letter to the editor by a Ms. Kristi Johnson was published, in which Ms. Johnson makes several assertions regarding USD 253 students and why she thinks their academics are not good enough. These include that students are taught CRT, taught to hate America, are engaged in rampant furryism, students going into the wrong gender bathroom, and yes, drag shows. Ms. Johnson calls for a return to core academics.
Buckle Up, Drive Sober: LYSO announces Thanksgiving driving citation numbers as residents prepare for holiday travel
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up another successful traffic enforcement campaign following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to a written release, during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office conducted seatbelt and drivers under the influence overtime patrols to aggressively target unrestrained and intoxicated drivers while upholding all Kansas traffic laws.
Emporia City Commission approves grant application for former Gazette building
An application supporting development at the former home of The Emporia Gazette was approved by the Emporia City Commission Monday morning during a special session. Commissioners held a public hearing to consider an application for a Community Development Block Grant for the building located at 517 Merchant St. The building, now owned by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, is slated for a number of renovations including updating the sprinkler system, service lines for fire/domestic use, constructing ADA restrooms, repointing and rebuilding brick masonry and more.
Bridge near Cedar Point receives state grant
A bridge west of Cedar Point will receive more than $1.7 million in improvements, thanks to a grant announced Tuesday. Governor Laura Kelly included the Main Street bridge over the Cottonwood River in a list of “Off-System Bridge Program” projects for fiscal 2024, beginning next July.
Thomas named ESU's new provost, vice president
Brent Thomas was announced as the new academic leader at Emporia State University, taking on the role of provost and vice president for academic affairs permanently. “Dr. Thomas was selected for his leadership, his ability to forge relationships and for his vision for the future of Emporia State University,” ESU President Ken Hush said in a message to campus. “During his time at ESU, Brent has proven to be an exceptional leader who has been critical in helping ESU plan a bright new future.”
Lady Hornets Complete Comeback With 65-57 Victory over Riverhawks
The Emporia State women's basketball team responded to a double-digit first-quarter deficit as they forced 28 turnovers against Northeastern State in a 65-57 win on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Hornets started off slow in the first quarter as the Riverhawks scored on their first possession to take a 2-0 lead....
Driver crashes into arrow sign on turnpike
A Topeka man received minor injuries at a narrowed point on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Sunday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Jimmy Murdock, 55, was southbound in the right lane about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop. The right lane is closed for part of that stretch.
ESU Offensive Tackle Xavier Cason named AFCA All-American
Emporia State senior tackle Xavier Cason has been named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American. Cason was the starting left tackle on a Hornet offense that was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense this season.
