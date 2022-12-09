ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC opens application for low-income household heating assistance

With the first day of winter less than two weeks away, North Carolina is now accepting applications for low-income household heating assistance. Older adults and people with disabilities are now able to apply for the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which is run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
State and UNC partner on mental health hospital for young people

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with UNC Health to open a 54-bed hospital for children and teens experiencing mental health crises. Across the state's hospitals, an average of more than 250 people wait for behavioral health services in emergency departments every day. That includes more than 50 children and adolescents, according to state data. The average waiting time to get out of the ER is 57 hours.

