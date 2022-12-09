ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released

College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon. Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job

Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell shares characteristics he's looking for in recruiting QBs at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has already started making waves, hoping to turn the tide at Wisconsin as he takes over as head coach. Wisconsin inked a contract with Fickell in November for the head coach position left open by the firing of Paul Chryst. Since his hiring, Madison has been a bevy of activity as Fickell adds to his staff, including new OC Phil Longo.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Top247 WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot honored as part of the All-American Bowl

Temple (Texas) High Top247 athlete/receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot will play in the All-American Bowl, honored this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. “It was so exciting,” Harrison-Pilot said. “It was a once in a lifetime thing. It felt good, everything I worked for and I can’t thank the man above enough for blessing me with this opportunity.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Michigan State adds Kicker Jonathan Kim from Transfer Portal

Michigan State hosted former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim on December 12-14th for an official visit. Kim has two years of eligibility remaining and also received an offer from Rutgers shortly after entering the portal. While on the trip Kim saw everything that he needed and gave Michigan State special...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

