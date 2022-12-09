Read full article on original website
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move
Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
247Sports
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Luke Fickell will change everything you know and love about Wisconsin football -- in a good way
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We’ve spoken often of late on paradigm changes in college football, things moving from what they were to what we couldn’t possibly imagine. Welcome to the end of life as we know it in...
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
College Basketball Week 6 AP Poll Top 25 Released
College basketball's Week 6 Associated Press top 25 poll has been released on Monday afternoon. Purdue, 10-0 on the year, is the new No. 1 overall team in the country, according to the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are No. 1, followed by Virginia, UConn, Alabama and Houston,...
Prominent High School Football Coach Taking College Job
Arizona State has reportedly added an accomplished local high school coach to its football staff. Jason Mohns, a graduate of ASU who has been the head coach of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro High School the last 11 seasons, will become the tight ends coach at his alma mater, according to 247Sports' Chris Karpman.
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
247Sports
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Purdue Is Hiring Prominent Big Ten Defensive Coordinator As Next Head Coach
Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to be its next head coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Illinois went 8-4 this season, holding their opponents under seven points five times and at 10 points or fewer seven times. Walters joined Illinois as the defensive coordinator ...
Samson Okunlola, 5-star offensive tackle, down to 4, set to commit Thursday
Thayer Academy (Massachusetts) five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is set to announce his commitment Thursday. And the 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect, is officially down to four - Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan State: While Okunlola has ...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell shares characteristics he's looking for in recruiting QBs at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has already started making waves, hoping to turn the tide at Wisconsin as he takes over as head coach. Wisconsin inked a contract with Fickell in November for the head coach position left open by the firing of Paul Chryst. Since his hiring, Madison has been a bevy of activity as Fickell adds to his staff, including new OC Phil Longo.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
247Sports
Column | Quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to visit Texas A&M. Should that worry Ole Miss?
Ole Miss has held Marcel Reed in its 2023 commitment class ever since late April. Reed's been comfortably committed, if you will, as the quarterback in this class and the.
Transfer safety Reggie Pearson talks first offers
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson talks about his offers from Michigan State and Mississippi State.
247Sports
Louisville offers junior college receiver E. Jai Mason
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to Northwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver E. Jai Mason. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target has spent three seasons with the junior college program. This season he hauled in 36 receptions for 384 yards and five touchdowns for a 10-2 squad that lost to the...
247Sports
Top247 WR Mikal Harrison-Pilot honored as part of the All-American Bowl
Temple (Texas) High Top247 athlete/receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot will play in the All-American Bowl, honored this week as part of the Road to the Dome Series. “It was so exciting,” Harrison-Pilot said. “It was a once in a lifetime thing. It felt good, everything I worked for and I can’t thank the man above enough for blessing me with this opportunity.”
247Sports
Michigan State adds Kicker Jonathan Kim from Transfer Portal
Michigan State hosted former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim on December 12-14th for an official visit. Kim has two years of eligibility remaining and also received an offer from Rutgers shortly after entering the portal. While on the trip Kim saw everything that he needed and gave Michigan State special...
247Sports
