Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors

PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September.

“Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair and I think she was both today,” Johnson’s attorney, Robert Delgreco said. “I think the one-year probation is a fair sentence, the conditions were standard with either batterers’ intervention or the equivalent. Of course, he is supposed to have no contact with her [victim], nor has he had contact with her. Hopefully, the University of Pittsburgh considers removing the persona non grata aspect, hopefully he can participate in the sport that he identifies with, loves, and essentially, is all about, and moves on. I’m hoping for an uneventful probation for him.”

Johnson expressed his apologies towards the victim (who was not in attendance) and the judge for the behavior that he plead guilty for and expressed his regret for the situation. Johnson’s charge of strangulation was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. He also plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Pitt Athletics offered the following statement:

“Pitt continues to follow University and athletic department protocols regarding Dior Johnson’s suspension. All parties continue to work through the process and will not comment until additional steps have been completed.”

