Nampa, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
NAMPA, ID
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
BOISE, ID
6 More Wild & Crazy Airbnbs Near Boise [Pictures]

For many of us, Christmas means time off from work, more time with family, and spending money on gifts for others. For a little more than half of us, it means traveling. According to Destination Analysts, a tourism research firm, as most Americans believe that a recession is coming, 55% will travel for the holidays. With prices of just about everything going up, vacations are expensive. Depending on what you do and where you stay, the average cost of a one-week domestic vacation is over $1500 for one person, according to Bankrate.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow

It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
BOISE, ID
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
35 Brilliant Elf on the Shelf Ideas From Boise Area Parents

Looking back on your childhood, did you ever wonder why Santa never sent one of his “scout elves” to your home?. There’s a good reason for that. The original Elf on the Shelf book wasn’t published until 2005. Three years later, the tradition created by Carol Aebersold and her daughters was a big hit. The book and toy picked up a handful of awards in 2008. Over the years, the character became so popular that it got its own animated Christmas special on CBS and balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
BOISE, ID
